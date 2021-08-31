Rental aid given to more than 3,600 Omaha households; almost $17 million more on the way

More than 3,600 Omaha households facing financial hardship during the pandemic have been able to pay their rent or another crucial bill from a pot of federal assistance money.

And soon, more rent and utilities assistance should be on the way.

As of mid-August, Omaha’s Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless had distributed more than 75% of the $22 million the city received from round one of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

About $16.6 million had been distributed as of earlier this month. The money has helped tenants pay rent and stay in their homes and helped landlords make mortgage payments. The money has also gone toward electricity, gas and internet bills.

MACCH, which is managing and distributing the money for the city, has been accepting applications since the first week of April.

“We are working as fast, as diligently as possible to get people approved and get the money out the door,” said Randy McCoy, MACCH’s executive director. “We understand how stressful it can be to be behind on your rent.”