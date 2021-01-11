Rep. Axne will vote to impeach Trump; Bacon, Fortenberry, Smith, Feenstra won't

Bacon said he holds the president responsible for refusing to concede, organizing a rally on the day Congress was to tally Electoral College votes, and telling his supporters to never surrender.

"With nine days to go, it’s moot. But what he did was not the American way," Bacon said.

Fortenberry, who represents eastern Nebraska, including Bellevue, asked in a tweet whether seeking political retribution would calm violence and division in the country.

"We can keep canceling one another, hurting one another, hating one another, or we can stop," he tweeted.

Smith, the lone member of the delegation to formally object to the Electoral College results, said in a statement that Biden will take the oath of office in a little more than a week.

"Our goal moving forward should be bringing all those responsible for last week's riot to justice while bringing our country back together," he said. "A rush to impeach without hearings or time for appropriate reflection will do neither."