Rep. Axne will vote to impeach Trump; Bacon, Fortenberry, Smith, Feenstra won't

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, who represents Council Bluffs in the House, says she agrees with fellow Democrats that President Donald Trump should be impeached.
"I do not make this decision lightly, but President Trump has the blood of five Americans — including one Capitol police officer — on his hands," she said.
Axne, D-Iowa, is the lone Midlands House member who's likely to support Trump's impeachment following a mob attack on the Capitol last week. Republican House members who represent Nebraska and western Iowa largely echo their GOP counterparts in opposing the proceedings.
Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry, and Adrian Smith, R-Neb., along with Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, cited the timing. They argue there's little value in impeaching Trump with President-elect Joe Biden taking office Jan. 20.
House Democrats have argued impeachment could set a precedent against inciting a mob by making false claims about a free and fair election Trump lost. Some also argue that impeaching Trump, even after he's left office, could ban him from holding future federal office.
Bacon, who represents the Omaha area, said Monday he's unlikely to support impeachment because he fears it would further inflame tensions.
He said he's "wrestling with himself" about whether Trump's actions were impeachable offenses, saying they were clearly "wrong."
Bacon said he holds the president responsible for refusing to concede, organizing a rally on the day Congress was to tally Electoral College votes, and telling his supporters to never surrender.
"With nine days to go, it’s moot. But what he did was not the American way," Bacon said.
Fortenberry, who represents eastern Nebraska, including Bellevue, asked in a tweet whether seeking political retribution would calm violence and division in the country.
"We can keep canceling one another, hurting one another, hating one another, or we can stop," he tweeted.
Will seeking political retribution calm the violence and division in our nation? We can keep canceling one another, hurting one another, hating one another, or we can stop. The flag is still flying over the Capitol.— Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) January 11, 2021
Smith, the lone member of the delegation to formally object to the Electoral College results, said in a statement that Biden will take the oath of office in a little more than a week.
"Our goal moving forward should be bringing all those responsible for last week's riot to justice while bringing our country back together," he said. "A rush to impeach without hearings or time for appropriate reflection will do neither."
In an interview last week, Smith condemned the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol, leaving five people dead.
Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch criticized Democrats and the national media for creating "a false pretext for impeachment." He said "the country is in need of healing."
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said there can be "no healing" and "no unity" until Republicans take responsibility for their roles in what happened at the Capitol and for deepening the country's divisions.
She offered as examples campaign ads from Bacon's and Fortenberry's House races that labeled Black Lives Matter protesters and Democratic House candidate Kara Eastman as "radical" or "socialist."
Said Kleeb: "I think Republicans are really grasping because they know how deep of a hole they are in with voters right now."
Feenstra, of northwest Iowa, said in a statement that Congress should "avoid divisive political acts in the waning days of the (Trump) administration."
