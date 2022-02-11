Rep. Bacon criticizes RNC resolution, says 'violent protest is never legitimate'

"(The resolution) makes us look backwards," Bacon said. "The merits are wrong, and it's not sound politics, either."

Bacon, a retired brigadier general, also spoke on the rapidly evolving tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The Biden administration on Friday escalated its dire warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days.

"Our intelligence folks have briefed us, and they are pretty convinced Russia has made the decision to invade," Bacon said. "We could see the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. As a person who studied war for most of my life, I'm very concerned of what the future could be here."

The U.S. will not send troops to Ukraine for any purpose, including to evacuate Americans who remain in the country, President Joe Biden said. In a Thursday interview with NBC News, Biden urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately and said there is no scenario in which he would send troops to help Americans escape the country because of the potential for conflict.