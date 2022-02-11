Rep. Bacon criticizes RNC resolution, says 'violent protest is never legitimate'

Rep. Don Bacon rebutted claims that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was legitimate political discourse, saying on Friday that "violent protest is never legitimate."
His remarks, made during a legislative update with reporters, came a week after the Republican National Committee censured Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the two Republicans serving on the Democratic-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
The RNC resolution accused the committee of leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” — words that drew outrage from Democrats and firm pushback from several GOP senators. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the resolution, saying the RNC should not single out members of the party who hold different views from the majority.
Bacon, a three-term Republican congressman whose House district includes Omaha, agreed.
"I believe that the RNC comment was unwise," Bacon said. "We should be a big-tent party. The statement surely suggested that what happened on Jan. 6 was legitimate discourse, and it's not. Violence and violent protest is never legitimate."
Bacon's sentiments echo those of some Republican senators who have said the RNC resolution creates further division within the party. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said the RNC has said that it wants the party to be unified, but “that was not a unifying action.” Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama said the GOP should be a “big tent.”
"(The resolution) makes us look backwards," Bacon said. "The merits are wrong, and it's not sound politics, either."
Bacon, a retired brigadier general, also spoke on the rapidly evolving tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The Biden administration on Friday escalated its dire warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days.
"Our intelligence folks have briefed us, and they are pretty convinced Russia has made the decision to invade," Bacon said. "We could see the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. As a person who studied war for most of my life, I'm very concerned of what the future could be here."
The U.S. will not send troops to Ukraine for any purpose, including to evacuate Americans who remain in the country, President Joe Biden said. In a Thursday interview with NBC News, Biden urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately and said there is no scenario in which he would send troops to help Americans escape the country because of the potential for conflict.
Bacon agrees that troops should not be sent to fight the Russians if they invade, but he is not opposed to bringing in an airlift to evacuate U.S. citizens if the military decided that it was appropriate.
Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing Crimea, then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.