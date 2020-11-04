Rep. Don Bacon defeats Kara Eastman in a tight 2nd District race

WASHINGTON — GOP Rep. Don Bacon is headed back to Congress for a third term after defeating Democratic challenger Kara Eastman for the second time.
“We won an overwhelming victory tonight,” an elated but exhausted-sounding Bacon said in an interview early Wednesday. “It was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. If I was a lemon, I squeezed every drop of lemon juice out of my body and my brain and my heart.”
Bacon hosted a victory party consisting of aides and family members, their numbers capped to comply with coronavirus pandemic safety measures.
Eastman was inspired to run for Congress after losing her mom to cancer and seeing how her medical bills piled up. She scored a surprise upset in the 2018 primary over former Rep. Brad Ashford, with a campaign focused on relentless door knocking to familiarize voters with her background and platform.
Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, was able to hang on that year and secure a second term despite a challenging national environment for Republicans.
Despite being named the most vulnerable Republican incumbent in the entire House, he was able to pull off another win Tuesday. The rematch was far different from the original showdown between the two, however, as both candidates saw their 2020 campaign operations disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Bacon paused then later resumed in-person campaigning, accompanied by masks and social distancing. Eastman, meanwhile, relied more on phones and virtual events to safely deliver her message to district residents.
Both candidates made plays for voters on the other side of the aisle, touting their bipartisan endorsements in dueling high-profile ads.
Eastman’s campaign showcased the support of GOP State Sen. John McCollister as it sought to attract Republicans and independents turned off by President Donald Trump.
Bacon, meanwhile, celebrated the endorsement of Ashford, the man Bacon defeated in 2016, as it appealed to “Biden-Bacon” voters who are unhappy with Trump but also wary of seeing the Democratic party go too far left.
In the interview, Bacon credited the Ashford endorsement ad — as well as a series of debates between the two candidates — with moving independents his way down the stretch.
With the stakes high, the messages of both candidates were reinforced, or in some cases maybe replaced, by a drum beat of negative advertising funded by outside groups that spent more than $13 million on the race.
Randall Adkins, political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said that flood of outside money makes it harder for candidates to define themselves.
Support Local Journalism
“They have been completely drowned out by the outside money,” Adkins said. “It’s just drowned out everything.”
Those ads portrayed Eastman as too far left for the district and cast Bacon as in lockstep with Trump.
This 2020 contest also had the backdrop of an intense presidential race that saw both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden competing for the 2nd District and its one electoral college vote.
Trump came to town for a closing argument rally while Biden put money into the district.
“Biden made the investment in terms of his advertising dollars that we haven’t really seen since 2008,” Adkins said.
That paid off for Biden with a victory in the 2nd District but his success wasn’t enough to bring Eastman along.
Instead Bacon will represent the Omaha area for another term thanks to “Biden-Bacon” voters.
He said in the interview that he had to show area voters that he had worked across the aisle to deliver results to the district and it worked.
“This is a center-right district,” Bacon said. “They want people working together.”
Bacon said he worked the race like nothing before in his life.
“I’ve given it everything I had from July to now,” Bacon said. “There’s no card I left on the table.”
World-Herald staff writers Jessica Wade and Aaron Sanderford contributed to this report.
Nebraska on Election Day 2020
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.