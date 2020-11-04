Rep. Don Bacon defeats Kara Eastman in a tight 2nd District race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They have been completely drowned out by the outside money,” Adkins said. “It’s just drowned out everything.”

Those ads portrayed Eastman as too far left for the district and cast Bacon as in lockstep with Trump.

This 2020 contest also had the backdrop of an intense presidential race that saw both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden competing for the 2nd District and its one electoral college vote.

Trump came to town for a closing argument rally while Biden put money into the district.

“Biden made the investment in terms of his advertising dollars that we haven’t really seen since 2008,” Adkins said.

That paid off for Biden with a victory in the 2nd District but his success wasn’t enough to bring Eastman along.

Instead Bacon will represent the Omaha area for another term thanks to “Biden-Bacon” voters.

He said in the interview that he had to show area voters that he had worked across the aisle to deliver results to the district and it worked.

“This is a center-right district,” Bacon said. “They want people working together.”