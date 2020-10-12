Rep. Don Bacon, Kara Eastman accuse each other of lying during debate

Bacon touted legislation he pushed to increase mask production but said faster virus test results are needed.

Eastman said it was hard to say what’s gone right with the administration’s response, given that the president downplays the virus and over 200,000 Americans have died.

When the candidates were asked about preserving Social Security and Medicare, Eastman talked about eliminating the payroll tax cap so the wealthy would pay more into the system.

“Donald Trump and Donald Bacon will cut your Social Security,” Eastman said. “They have said it before and they’re going to do it.”

Bacon denied any such plans and said a bipartisan compromise is required to shore up Social Security.

He suggested increasing the eligibility age for young people a long way from retirement and raising those payroll caps to bring in additional revenue.

Eastman said the system will stay solvent as long as workers are paying into it. She said raising the retirement age might be fine for office workers but it’s a different story for laborers.

When the candidates had a chance to ask one another a question, Eastman asked Bacon if he still considered it an easy choice to endorse Trump as he said previously.