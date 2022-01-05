Rep. Don Bacon officially files for reelection to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon has officially filed for reelection to continue representing Omaha’s 2nd District.
The Republican tweeted photos of himself signing the necessary paperwork next to Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen on Wednesday.
“Today we made it official that I am seeking to continue serving the constituents of the 2nd Congressional District of Nebraska,“ Bacon said in a statement. “We have a strong team and group of volunteers who are already connecting with people across all three counties in our district.”
Bacon will be seeking his fourth term in Congress. Bacon defeated one-term Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford in 2016 and has been reelected twice by narrow margins.
Two Democrats, State Sen. Tony Vargas and Alisha Shelton, have both jumped into the race.
Vargas represents southeast and downtown Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature and previously served on the Omaha Public Schools board. He issued a statement after Bacon filed for reelection saying the congressman has proven he’s out of touch with hardworking Nebraskans.
“Nebraskans deserve a leader who will always put them first, who will work to get rising costs under control, and continue to grow our economy,” the statement said.
Shelton, a mental health practitioner, previously sought the Democratic nomination to run against Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in 2020.
Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump issued a statement asking: “Anyone want to run for Congress against Don Bacon in Nebraska?”
The former president was following up on earlier criticism of Bacon for voting for the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill.
Taylor Gage, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said he is unaware of any other Republican planning to run in the 2nd District.
In a statement, Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch praised Bacon.
”Don Bacon is a rock solid conservative, who has proven to be a strong voice for Nebraska,” Welch said. “He’s the right person for the job, and I believe Nebraska will send him back to Washington in 2022 to keep fighting for us.”
Bacon said in the statement he will continue to work with his colleagues across the aisle on many issues but will stand firm against any attempts from the “far left who seek to transform our country into something unrecognizable.”
The 2nd District leans Republican but has elected Democrats in the past and has supported Democratic presidential candidates in 2008 and 2020.
