Rep. Don Bacon officially files for reelection to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District

Shelton, a mental health practitioner, previously sought the Democratic nomination to run against Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in 2020.

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump issued a statement asking: “Anyone want to run for Congress against Don Bacon in Nebraska?”

The former president was following up on earlier criticism of Bacon for voting for the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill.

Taylor Gage, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said he is unaware of any other Republican planning to run in the 2nd District.

In a statement, Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch praised Bacon.

”Don Bacon is a rock solid conservative, who has proven to be a strong voice for Nebraska,” Welch said. “He’s the right person for the job, and I believe Nebraska will send him back to Washington in 2022 to keep fighting for us.”

Bacon said in the statement he will continue to work with his colleagues across the aisle on many issues but will stand firm against any attempts from the “far left who seek to transform our country into something unrecognizable.”