Rep. Don Bacon suffering lingering effects from 2018 train crash

Bacon was in the third car of the train, which was traveling about 60 mph when it hit the truck. He was thrown against the seat in front of him.

“I spilled my (Diet Coke) all over me,” he told The World-Herald minutes after the crash. “Some people were shook up in our car but, thankfully, nobody hurt. If you were standing up, you were going flying. That’s how hard it hit.”

One man in the truck was killed, and two others were hurt. Three Amtrak crew members were injured, too. No members of Congress were seriously hurt at the time — including Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, the only other Nebraskan on the train.

More than a month later, Bacon visited a doctor because he developed some congestion in his lungs and was becoming winded when he exercised.

“It was real minor at the time,” he said.

Neither Bacon nor his doctor connected it to the train collision. The doctor prescribed an asthma inhaler.

It didn’t help. He had to lower the intensity of his frequent workouts.

“I can’t run. I can fast-walk,” he said. “I get winded.”