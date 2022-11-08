 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican candidate commands strong lead in Douglas County sheriff's race

  • Updated
  • 0
Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

Omahans have multiple free, discounted ways to get to the polls Tuesday

In the race for Douglas County sheriff that pitted two veteran Omaha police officers against each other, Aaron Hanson, the Republican candidate, had a strong lead Wednesday morning that is likely insurmountable. 

As of the 12:20 a.m. release, Hanson led Democrat Greg Gonzalez by 3,674 votes. Votes yet to be counted included early ballots dropped off on Election Day, plus provisional ballots, but it's unclear how many of those there are. Based on the numbers from the early ballots already counted, Hanson's lead would prove difficult to overcome. 

Hanson took 50.8% of the votes counted so far while Gonzalez had 48.7%. About 87% of the estimated 204,000 votes cast had been counted.

People are also reading…

Hanson would be the first, newly elected candidate in an office that had been held by the same person for 26 years.

Hanson, 48, is a sergeant in the Omaha Police Department's fugitive unit who has been with the agency for 26 years. Gonzalez, 51, retired in January after nearly 27 years with OPD, the last nine as deputy chief. 

Aaron Hanson (copy)

Hanson
Greg Gonzalez

Gonzalez

The race was extremely contentious, with both sides launching attack ads and pointing to previous incidents in the other's law enforcement career. It continued to heat up as Election Day grew nearer.

Hanson and his supporters, including former longtime Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning, questioned Gonzalez's sudden departure from OPD, his sharing of emails and a criminal FBI investigation from more than 15 years ago.

Gonzalez pointed to an instance when Hanson used force against a handcuffed teen in 2017 that critics and the OPD safety review board had said was excessive. 

On the issues, both said their priorities were public safety and deputy retention and growth, but they had various ideas about tackling those problems. 

Hanson had publicly announced his intention to run for sheriff in July 2021, before any other candidate. Soon after that news, he shared a trifecta of splashy endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. 

Hanson had the power of Republican endorsements and donations across the state. One group that didn't endorse was the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2, the union that represents about 120 Douglas County deputies with the rank of lieutenant and lower. The group had endorsed both Hanson and Gonzalez for the primaries and stayed with that approach for the general election.

This year, Hanson collected more than $176,000 for his campaign, compared to Gonzalez's $150,000. Hanson had additional help from Ricketts' political action committee. Nebraska Future Action Fund, the new PAC primarily funded by Ricketts, spent about $11,500 to support Hanson and roughly $150,000 to oppose Gonzalez in the month leading up to the election. 

Hanson had handily defeated Republican challenger George Merithew, a retired OPD lieutenant, in the May primary. Gonzalez beat Democratic challenger Wayne Hudson, the current Douglas County chief deputy sheriff, by about 2,400 votes.

Hudson had said in a video in early October that he wanted people to write his name in on the ballot. But according to Nebraska law, a candidate who has been defeated in the primary election is not an eligible write-in candidate. Hudson later said he wasn't trying to garner votes. 

Sheriff Tom Wheeler, who was appointed in 2021 to finish Dunning's term, chose not to make an endorsement and said he will retire when his term ends.

Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2022

Keep informed on all the major races in today's general election by checking out our Omaha World-Herald 2022 election guide. 

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor. Find out where they stand on abortion, tax relief and more.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

  • 0

The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature
Politics

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature

  • 0

Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff

  • 0

Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave Pantos is challenging longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General

  • 0

For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board
Politics & Government

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board

  • 0

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board. 

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Three incumbents running for Bellevue Public Schools board are Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board

  • 0

Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board, and six candidates are running. 

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board

  • 0

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board

  • Ryan Hoffman
  • 0

There are six candidates running for three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board

  • 0

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.

Election guide 2022: Millard school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Millard school board

  • 0

Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.

Election guide 2022: OPS school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: OPS school board

  • 0

Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall. 

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

  • 0

There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District

  • 0

Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District

  • 0

Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November, and both races have two candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member board.

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Politics

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • 0

Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8

  • 0

Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer

  • 0

Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts

  • 0

Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.

cordes@owh.com, ​402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Close race for congress as count continues for midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert