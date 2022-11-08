Republican candidate leading in Douglas County sheriff's race

In the race for who would lead the Douglas County Sheriff's Office that pitted two veteran Omaha police officers against each other, the Republican candidate had a healthy lead early Wednesday morning.

As of 12:20 a.m., Republican Aaron Hanson led Democrat Greg Gonzalez by 3,674 votes. Votes yet to be counted included provisional ballots, but it's unclear how many of those there are.

Hanson took 50.8% of the votes while Gonzalez had 48.7%. About 87% of the estimated 204,000 votes cast had been counted.

Whoever voters choose will be the first, newly elected candidate in a position that has been held by the same person for 26 years.

Hanson, 48, is a sergeant in the Omaha Police Department's fugitive unit who has been with the agency for 26 years. Gonzalez, 51, retired in January after nearly 27 years with OPD, the last nine as deputy chief.

The race was extremely contentious, with both sides launching attack ads and pointing to previous incidents in the other's law enforcement career. It continued to heat up as Election Day grew nearer.

Hanson and his supporters, including former longtime Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning, questioned Gonzalez's sudden departure from OPD, his sharing of emails and a criminal FBI investigation from more than 15 years ago.

Gonzalez pointed to an instance when Hanson used force against a handcuffed teen in 2017 that critics and the OPD safety review board had said was excessive.

On the issues, both said their priorities were public safety and deputy retention and growth, but had various ideas about tackling those problems.

Hanson had publicly announced his intention to run for sheriff in July 2021, before any other candidate. Soon after that news, he shared a trifecta of splashy endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Hanson had the power of Republican endorsements and donations across the state. One group that didn't endorse was the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2, the union that represents about 120 Douglas County deputies with the rank of lieutenant and lower. The group had endorsed both Hanson and Gonzalez for the primaries and stayed with that approach for the general election.

This year, Hanson collected more than $176,000 for his campaign, compared to Gonzalez's $150,000. Hanson had additional help from Ricketts' political action committee. Nebraska Future Action Fund, the new PAC primarily funded by Ricketts, spent about $11,500 to support Hanson and roughly $150,000 to oppose Gonzalez in the month leading up to the election.

Hanson had handily defeated Republican challenger George Merithew, a retired OPD lieutenant, in the May primary. Gonzalez beat Democratic challenger Wayne Hudson, the current Douglas County chief deputy sheriff, by about 2,400 votes.

Hudson had said in a video in early October that he wanted people to write his name in on the ballot. But according to Nebraska law, a candidate who has been defeated in the primary election is not an eligible write-in candidate. Hudson later said he wasn't trying to garner votes.

Sheriff Tom Wheeler, who was appointed in 2021 to finish Dunning's term, chose not to make an endorsement and said he will retire when his term ends.