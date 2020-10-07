Republican Don Bacon wins endorsement of former rival, Democrat Brad Ashford

WASHINGTON — Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has secured the support of the man he defeated to get the job back in 2016.

Former Rep. Brad Ashford, D-Neb., said in a statement to The World-Herald on Wednesday that he is backing Bacon over Democratic challenger Kara Eastman in Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd District.

“It was my intention to remain neutral in this Congressional race,” Ashford said. “However, more than ever we need unifiers not dividers in Congress.”

Ashford released the statement just minutes before the start of Wednesday night’s debate between Bacon and Eastman.

In the statement, Ashford touted his own bipartisan record during the one term he served in the House and said that Bacon has followed a similar path by supporting protections for those brought into the country illegally as children, helping craft a bipartisan pandemic relief proposal and fighting to maintain private health insurance for families.

“We need to send Don Bacon back to Congress to work across the aisle to meet the challenges we face as a state and a nation,” Ashford said. “He has demonstrated time and again that that he will put people above party to find bipartisan solutions.”