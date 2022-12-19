Restaurant tax boosts Omaha pension fund, but legislator faults city on payments

More than a decade after Omaha diners began paying a restaurant tax to help shore up the city’s beleaguered police and fire pension fund, those pennies have added up, helping put the retirement system on more solid footing.

But the chairman of the Nebraska Legislature’s retirement committee said Omaha’s public safety pension fund and another benefiting other city workers would be in better shape today had the city not failed to make millions of dollars in additional payments actuaries recommended to keep the funds on the road to recovery.

During a recent hearing in Lincoln, Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward blasted the city for not changing language in the city charter that city officials have interpreted to bar them from making such extra payments into the city’s pension funds.

In just the past four years, the payments Kolterman feels the city should be making have totaled roughly $16 million.

“The reality is they just thumbed their nose at us,” Kolterman said in an interview.

He said he thinks city officials don’t want to make those pension payments because deferring those costs to the future frees up money to be spent on other things now.

City officials counter that they did offer the charter change that lawmakers had suggested when a citizen commission convened earlier this year to consider possible charter amendments. The group simply declined to forward it to city voters for approval, said Bernard in den Bosch, the deputy city attorney who represents the pension funds.

The attorney also defended the way the city has handled restaurant tax revenues and its pension obligations.

Despite the lack of the extra payments, he said, the city pension funds still are on track to be fully funded years earlier than was projected at the time of the pension reforms.

“I understand (Kolterman’s) frustration and passion,” in den Bosch said in an interview. “But that does not mean the system is not making positive progress.”

The lack of the disputed payments indeed won’t necessarily keep the fund from eventually reaching fully funded status, though it likely will take longer without them.

If nothing else, the dispute between city and state provides an opportunity to re-examine the status of Omaha’s troubled police and fire pension fund, whose huge shortfalls a decade ago prompted a drop in the city’s top-tier bond rating and led to the creation of the restaurant tax.

According to the system’s latest actuarial report, it now has assets of about $1 billion and future liabilities of over $1.6 billion, leaving it funded at a 57.5% level.

That’s lower than the current 63% funding of the Omaha Public Schools retirement system, whose mismanagement in the past decade caused the Legislature to turn its investment decision-making and administration over to the state.

But it’s still a big improvement over the 43% funding level the police and fire fund had in 2010, before the reforms. Since that time, the fund has recovered a fourth of its shortfall, the first leg of a decades-long road to digging out of its massive problems.

The improvement is due to solid investment returns in recent years, changes in benefits and the infusion of new dollars from the tax that people in Omaha pay every time they order at a restaurant.

Since its creation, the restaurant tax has proven a dynamic revenue source for the city. It appears total receipts from the tax will top $40 million in 2022, more than double estimates at the time it was created.

While the restaurant tax was never specifically earmarked to aid the pension funds, the tax, as intended, has provided the city new dollars to help it meet its pension obligations. City payments into the public safety pension fund are up $22 million annually since the reforms, in den Bosch said, and payments to the civilian fund are about $7 million higher.

The path the police and fire pension system took to its troubled state included both bad decisions by the city and questionable practices.

Both city pension funds were more than 100% funded in the late 1990s, seen as so strong that benefits to retirees actually were increased. But those new benefits proved unsustainable in the decade that followed, as two national economic downturns sharply reduced the fund’s investment assets.

The police and fire fund’s problems were further exacerbated in 2004 when Mayor Mike Fahey negotiated a wage freeze with police officers and firefighters in exchange for further enhanced retirement benefits. The move avoided some short-term costs for the city but ultimately created some new long-term pension obligations.

The pension fund also suffered due to “spiking,” a practice in which police officers put in lots of overtime during their final year on the job, which would greatly increase the final pay on which their pensions were based.

While most of the focus was on the police and fire fund, the fund serving other employees was troubled, too.

In response, then-Mayor Jim Suttle came into office and, with the City Council, devised some painful fixes to the pension problems. They included negotiating reduced benefits for future retirees, the elimination of spiking and increased worker contributions from their own paychecks.

But the city also would significantly increase taxpayers’ contributions into the public safety fund, largely paid for by a controversial new 2.5% tax on restaurant meals.

The restaurant tax at the time was slated to raise $15 million per year, allowing the city to put an additional $13 million into the fund.

The move politically cost Suttle, who lost to Jean Stothert in the 2013 city election. While Stothert came into office as a critic of the tax, she never sought to change it, saying she preferred to focus on keeping property taxes lower.

The once-controversial tax has since become accepted. Contrary to its critics, it certainly never stopped people from eating out at restaurants. Its growth has not only helped the city improve the standing of the city’s pension funds but also provided the city a major new source of money.

Kolterman, though, says the pension funds’ status could be better.

Since 2014, state law has required the administrators of troubled pension systems to appear annually before the Legislature’s retirement committee to explain what they are doing to get their funds back on track.

That has meant the City of Omaha has had to appear every November to update lawmakers on the status of both of its funds. The civilian fund is currently funded at a 53.7% level, similar to the public safety fund.

During those hearings, Kolterman and other lawmakers in recent years questioned why Omaha was not making the full payments into the fund that actuaries have suggested are needed.

Each year, actuaries consider the assets of pension funds and their future obligations and calculate whether additional dollars are needed now to help meet those future obligations.

Such payments are called actuarially required contributions, or ARCs, and typically are covered by the government entity providing the pensions. OPS, for example, has been making ARC payments exceeding $20 million annually to restore its employee pension fund.

But Omaha city officials have long taken the position that the city can’t make ARC payments because of language in the city’s guiding charter that says employees and the city must make “substantially equal” contributions to the retirement system. The city can increase its contribution only if workers do, and workers’ contributions are set at the bargaining table at contract time.

Given the poor funding status of the two city funds, Kolterman had suggested the city seek to change that charter language so it can make ARC payments just like other government entities. When appearing before the committee in 2021, in den Bosch had noted that the city would be having its once-every-decade charter convention in 2022 and could consider the change then.

Kolterman considers the city’s subsequent efforts to change the language half-hearted at best.

In May, in den Bosch sent the citizens appointed to serve on the charter committee a memo he had prepared noting the change lawmakers had requested. That initial memo was brief, noting the Legislature’s request but offering little in the way of rationale behind the change.

It was only after a subcommittee of the charter convention asked for additional information that in den Bosch sent them an email with a more detailed explanation of ARC payments, showing how the city would have needed to put $5 million more into the two pension systems in 2020 if not for the current language.

“Not making the ARC does not mean that the system will not work toward being fully funded, but generally you would like your pension system to fund the ARC,” he wrote.

In the end, the proposal was not among those forwarded by the charter convention to the City Council for further debate. Only the council can put a charter change before voters for approval.

Tim Pendrell, an aide to State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, and who served on the charter citizen panel, said the issue in the end was never fully discussed before the full convention. City officials never directly advocated for or opposed the change, just noting that it had been requested by members of the retirement committee.

“Going back now, it’s pretty obvious the city just wanted to be able to say they tried,” Pendrell said. “If they had wanted to make the change, they would have asked us.”

When in den Bosch made his annual appearance before the Legislature’s retirement committee last month, Kolterman let the city’s representative have it.

“It’s almost like everything we’ve asked for over the last seven years has fallen on deaf ears,” he said. “I don’t see any cooperation whatsoever from the City of Omaha.”

Kolterman questioned whether the city was being true to the intent when the restaurant tax was created.

“I think the citizens of Omaha need to understand what’s going on here,” he said. “It’s blatant disrespect to the employees as well as the citizens of Omaha.”

In response, in den Bosch said he understood the senator’s frustration with the failure of the proposed charter change. But he also highlighted the pension funds’ improved position.

He noted the police and fire fund is now on track to be fully funded in 2042, four years earlier than was projected at the time of the pension reforms. The civilian fund is projected to be fully funded even sooner, by 2040.

“If you look at where we are, we are actually ahead of where the actuary told us we would be,” he said.

Kolterman said he has nothing against in den Bosch, who is a “nice guy” who serves as the city’s messenger to the committee. But he said he did not feel the city overall acted in good faith.

And while city officials for years had told the committee that they needed to wait for the charter convention to consider the change, Kolterman said he has since learned the City Council can propose a charter change for the ballot at any time.

“I think they just kind of pulled the wool over our eyes,” he said.

The issue likely isn’t going away. Kolterman will be leaving the Legislature in January, so the issue will fall to the next chair and members of the committee.

McDonnell, a retired Omaha fire chief who has been a member of the retirement committee, has announced plans to run for chairman. He said he hopes to eventually seek talks between the Omaha City Council and city unions to see if they can agree to a charter language change.

“We don’t have to wait 10 years,” McDonnell said.