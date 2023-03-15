The City of Papillion has picked a U.S. Navy veteran and recently retired Omaha firefighter to be its next fire chief.

Robert Gottsch will be appointed by Papillion Mayor David Black at Tuesday's City Council meeting, according to a city press release. Gottsch will succeed Bill Bowes, who announced his retirement last fall, as the leader of the Papillion Fire Department.

The city highlighted Gottsch’s 30-year career with the Omaha Fire Department, including the last 11 years as battalion chief. Gottsch also spent six years in fire investigation, where he served as an expert witness in civil and criminal court cases.

The city said Gottsch stood out in a selection process that involved Papillion’s Civil Service Commission, fire department leadership, elected officials and others.

“Robert is a value-driven individual that is humble and approachable, yet always professional,” Black said in the release. “He has a proven record of investing in people so that they can be empowered to fulfill the mission of the organization — a developer of next generation leaders. I am proud to appoint him as Papillion’s fire chief.”

Gottsch will lead a department that consists of 60 professional firefighters and eight other staff members. The department has two fire stations in Papillion and two stations in La Vista.

