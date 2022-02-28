Retired Omaha police lieutenant files for Douglas County sheriff

A fourth man with a law enforcement background is running for Douglas County sheriff.

George Merithew, a lawyer and retired lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department, filed for the office Monday.

Merithew is a Republican and will compete in the May 10 primary against Aaron Hanson, who supervises the Omaha Police Department's fugitive unit.

Merithew said he filed to give voters a choice on the Republican side of the ticket. In his statement announcing his candidacy, Merithew spoke of his law enforcement and Army Reserve experience. He has served 37 years in the United States Army Reserves, where he is a Civil Affairs Lieutenant Colonel. In 1991, he was deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. During his 25 years with the Omaha Police Department, he said he served in almost every bureau.

He said he's been a member of the National Rifle Association since 1984 and is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

He was born in Grand Island, and received his bachelor's degree in political science and English from Hastings College and his law degree from Creighton University. He has a small, private practice law office.

On the Democratic side, Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson and retired Omaha Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez are competing to make it to the general election.

