Retired teacher, first-time elected official to join OPPD board
A retired teacher making her first bid for elected office will represent Bellevue and nearby communities on the Omaha Public Power District Board.

Mary Spurgeon

Mary Spurgeon said she is looking forward to working collaboratively with the existing board on its goal of moving toward heavier reliance on renewable energy.

“Of course, we need keep the costs as low as we can while keeping electricity reliable,” she said.

Spurgeon, a registered nonpartisan, defeated Democrat William Forsee, also a retired teacher, for the open seat. They had similar platforms.

She will represent Subdivision 3 on the board, which includes La Vista, Papillion and the Bellevue area.

In the two other OPPD positions on the ballot:

Incumbent Amanda Bogner was unopposed to represent Subdivision 1, which serves northwest and west-central Omaha.

Sara Howard won in Subdivision 2, which covers central and South Omaha. Her opponent, Krystle Craig, withdrew from the race, but her name was still on the ballot.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

