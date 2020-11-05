Ricketts: I respect 'will' of 2nd District presidential voters who picked Biden over Trump

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he “respects the will of the people” in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District who voted to award a single Electoral College vote to Democrat Joe Biden — though he would like the state's system to change.

Nebraska, a state where the GOP holds an advantage of more than 200,000 in registered voters over Democrats, awards a single electoral vote to the presidential vote winners in each of its three congressional districts.

It awards the state’s two remaining electoral votes to the winner of the statewide vote. In 2020, like 2016, that’s Republican President Donald Trump. Nebraska’s split-vote approach is shared nationally by only Maine.

Ricketts, who introduced Trump at a pre-election rally in Omaha, acknowledged that he's previously supported legislative efforts to revert back to Nebraska awarding all five of its electoral votes to the statewide winner.

But the governor said it was too soon to discuss whether he might again support legislation governing future elections that would change Nebraska’s unusual approach. He said there's no proposal yet to consider.