Ricketts plans to temporarily raise rates paid to some health and human service providers

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced plans Wednesday to temporarily raise rates paid to some care providers in the hopes of stabilizing their operations in the midst of workforce shortages and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricketts said in a press release that the rate increases are expected to cost $61 million. He made the announcement one day before unveiling his budget proposals for the two fiscal years ending June 30, 2023.

“Our state’s health service providers have done heroic work over the past two years to care for Nebraskans,” Ricketts said. “As they manage the pressures of the pandemic and persistent workforce shortages, the proposed rate increases will offer much-needed assistance."

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will need to get approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for increases to targeted Medicaid-funded services. Increases for child welfare service providers do not need federal approval.

If approved, the rates will be retroactive to Jan. 1 and will be good through June 30.