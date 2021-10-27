Ricketts reappoints Brian Kruse as Douglas County election commissioner

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has reappointed Brian Kruse as Douglas County election commissioner.

Kruse has served as the county's election commissioner since 2016.

The position will pay $116,027 in 2022, according to information provided by Douglas County.

Under state law, the governor appoints the election commissioners for Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, and those commissioners name their deputy from an opposing party.

Kruse and Ricketts are Republicans. With Kruse's appointment official, the Douglas County Election Commission will notify the Democratic, Libertarian and Legal Marijuana NOW Parties of the opening and request a list of candidates. From those lists, Kruse will pick his deputy.

Democrat Chris Carithers has been the deputy commissioner during Kruse's first term. Carithers is a former executive director of the Douglas County Democratic Party and owner of the Carithers Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The deputy's position will pay $87,020 next year, according to the county.