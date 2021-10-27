 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts reappoints Brian Kruse as Douglas County election commissioner
1 comment

Ricketts reappoints Brian Kruse as Douglas County election commissioner

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has reappointed Brian Kruse as Douglas County election commissioner.

Brian Kruse

Brian Kruse

Kruse has served as the county's election commissioner since 2016.

The position will pay $116,027 in 2022, according to information provided by Douglas County.

Under state law, the governor appoints the election commissioners for Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, and those commissioners name their deputy from an opposing party.

Kruse and Ricketts are Republicans. With Kruse's appointment official, the Douglas County Election Commission will notify the Democratic, Libertarian and Legal Marijuana NOW Parties of the opening and request a list of candidates. From those lists, Kruse will pick his deputy.

Democrat Chris Carithers has been the deputy commissioner during Kruse's first term. Carithers is a former executive director of the Douglas County Democratic Party and owner of the Carithers Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The deputy's position will pay $87,020 next year, according to the county.

Previously, Kruse worked as a funeral director and as an assistant administrator of unclaimed property at the State of Nebraska Treasurer’s Office. He is a member of the City of Omaha’s Administrative Board of Appeals. Kruse has volunteered for numerous political campaigns and charitable causes, according to the Governor's Office.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert