Ride on: Two electric scooter companies want to keep operating in Omaha

Two electric scooter companies have submitted proposals to keep scooters in Omaha for up to four more years.

Spin and Lime, companies that first brought electric scooters to Omaha in 2019, have responded to a request for proposals made by the city, according to a press release from Mayor Jean Stothert's office.

The proposals will be reviewed, and a recommendation will be made to Stothert and the Omaha City Council.

Bird, which participated in the 2020 scooter pilot, did not submit a new proposal.

Scooter use in Omaha fell sharply in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the 2019 and 2020 pilot programs show demand for an expansion of "equity zones" to promote mobility in underserved areas, the development of scooter charging infrastructure and a strategic mobility plan for downtown.

Stothert said the pilot programs have shown a demand for scooters "for both recreation and transportation."