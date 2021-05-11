RJ Neary concedes to Jean Stothert as she wins third term as Omaha mayor

9:15 p.m. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert won a third term Tuesday after crushing challenger RJ Neary.

Neary congratulated Stothert in a speech delivered just after 9 p.m., when the ballot count showed an insurmountable lead for the incumbent.

"We came up short, but hopefully we've made Omaha a better place," Neary told supporters gathered at the downtown Capitol District.

* * * * *

8:55 p.m. — Mayor Jean Stothert continues her lead over RJ Neary in the Omaha mayoral race.

Stothert holds a 2-to-1 advantage over Neary, 47,589 to 23,269.

Stothert, who was first elected in 2011, is seeking a third term.

The Republican incumbent led by a big margin in the April nonpartisan primary, which included four Democratic challengers. In Tuesday's general election, she continued to dominate.

After the first returns came in Tuesday evening, former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman spoke at Stothert's watch party in northwest Omaha and noted her success in a city with 25,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.