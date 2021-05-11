 Skip to main content
RJ Neary concedes to Jean Stothert as she wins third term as Omaha mayor
RJ Neary concedes to Jean Stothert as she wins third term as Omaha mayor

9:15 p.m. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert won a third term Tuesday after crushing challenger RJ Neary.

Neary congratulated Stothert in a speech delivered just after 9 p.m., when the ballot count showed an insurmountable lead for the incumbent.

"We came up short, but hopefully we've made Omaha a better place," Neary told supporters gathered at the downtown Capitol District.

8:55 p.m. — Mayor Jean Stothert continues her lead over RJ Neary in the Omaha mayoral race.

Stothert holds a 2-to-1 advantage over Neary, 47,589 to 23,269.

Stothert, who was first elected in 2011, is seeking a third term.

The Republican incumbent led by a big margin in the April nonpartisan primary, which included four Democratic challengers. In Tuesday's general election, she continued to dominate.

After the first returns came in Tuesday evening, former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman spoke at Stothert's watch party in northwest Omaha and noted her success in a city with 25,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.

Heineman, a Republican, said that "shows how well-respected she is, and that she puts the citizens of all walks of life in Omaha first."

Current Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, another Republican, also praised Omaha's incumbent mayor.

"We have got the best mayor in the country right here in Omaha, Nebraska, and she is going to be here for four more years," Ricketts said.

In the Omaha City Council races, Juanita Johnson's lead over incumbent Ben Gray grew in District 2. She was ahead 2,701 to 2,440 votes.

Incumbent Aimee Melton passed Sara Kohen in the District 7 race with 6,601 votes to Kohen's 6,405.

So far, the results released are based on ballots cast before Election Day and those that were voted at the polls by 2 p.m. The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 9:45 p.m.

Here are the returns:

Omaha Mayor

Jean Stothert 47,589

RJ Neary 23,269

City Council District 1

Pete Festersen 6,904

Sarah Johnson 3,668

City Council District 2

Ben Gray 2,440

Juanita Johnson 2,701

City Council District 3

Cammy Watkins 3,909

Danny Begley 4,904

City Council District 4

Vinny Palermo 3,160

Becky Barrientos-Patlan 1,875

City Council District 5

Don Rowe 6,210

Patrick Leahy 5,629

City Council District 6

Brinker Harding 9,763

Naomi Hattaway 5,455

City Council District 7

Aimee Melton 6,601

Sara Kohen 6,405

8:10 p.m. — With the first batch of early voting election results released by the Douglas County Election Commission, Mayor Jean Stothert is ahead in Omaha's mayoral race over commercial real estate broker RJ Neary. 

Stothert has 39,263 votes, or about 65% of the votes counted for mayor.

Neary has 20,459 votes. The initial vote counts represent early ballots received before Election Day. 

The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m. 

Incumbents are in the lead in most of the Omaha City Council races.

But in District 2, challenger Juanita Johnson holds a narrow lead over incumbent Ben Gray, 2,165 to 2,093. And District 7, challenger Sara Kohen leads over incumbent Aimee Melton, 5,827 to 5,096.

In District 5, where two newcomers emerged from the April primary, Patrick Leahy holds a lead over Don Rowe, 5,200 to 4,935.

In the District 3 race, Danny Begley is in the lead with 3,989 votes to Cammy Watkins' 3,250. Begley and Watkins are vying to replace Chris Jerram, who is stepping aside after serving in the seat since 2009.

