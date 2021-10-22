Roger Garcia appointed to finish Mike Boyle's term on Douglas County Board

Roger Garcia came within three votes of being elected to the Douglas County Board last year. On Friday, two votes put him on the board.

A three-member committee of county officials voted 2-1 to appoint Garcia to complete the term of the late Mike Boyle representing District 1 on the County Board.

Garcia, an educational nonprofit manager who previously served on the Metropolitan Community College board, had received 2,476 votes to finish second to Boyle in the Democratic primary in 2020.

In Friday's vote, County Treasurer John Ewing and County Clerk Dan Esch selected Garcia for the appointment. County Attorney Don Kleine voted for Mark Martinez, a retired Omaha deputy police chief and former U.S. marshal for the District of Nebraska.

Boyle, a former Omaha mayor and longtime County Board member, died last month.