Roger Garcia appointed to finish Mike Boyle's term on Douglas County Board
DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD

Roger Garcia appointed to finish Mike Boyle's term on Douglas County Board

Roger Garcia came within three votes of being elected to the Douglas County Board last year. On Friday, two votes put him on the board.

A three-member committee of county officials voted 2-1 to appoint Garcia to complete the term of the late Mike Boyle representing District 1 on the County Board.

Roger Garcia - mug

Roger Garcia

Garcia, an educational nonprofit manager who previously served on the Metropolitan Community College board, had received 2,476 votes to finish second to Boyle in the Democratic primary in 2020.

In Friday's vote, County Treasurer John Ewing and County Clerk Dan Esch selected Garcia for the appointment. County Attorney Don Kleine voted for Mark Martinez, a retired Omaha deputy police chief and former U.S. marshal for the District of Nebraska.

Boyle, a former Omaha mayor and longtime County Board member, died last month.

The committee, whose composition is prescribed by Nebraska law, chose Garcia after interviewing seven candidates Friday. They had previously selected eight people to interview from a field of 17 candidates, but one withdrew before Friday.

Esch and Ewing noted Garcia’s close second-place finish in the 2020 election and praised his performance in the interview. All three committee members complimented the entire field multiple times, with Ewing saying it was the most talented pool of candidates for a County Board seat that he had seen in his 40 years of public service.

Chris Burbach

