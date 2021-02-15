First rolling blackouts hit Nebraska after cold snap spikes power use; conserve to avoid more

Utilities in the group have little say in whether to meet demand for less use. If the power pool says they need to reduce usage by a certain amount, the utilities shut off power to a certain part of their power grid, causing what they call a planned outage, but what customers describe as a rolling blackout.

At this point, OPPD says it doesn't plan another similar blackout. But Burke told The World-Herald that if a power plant trips off somewhere in the system, "we may be asking customers to go through planned outages."

Utility leaders are particularly worried about peak power usage times Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, when temperatures in Nebraska might hit the negative teens.

OPPD, Metropolitan Utilities District, Lincoln Electric System and Nebraska Public Power District are asking people to turn down their heat a few degrees.

Furnaces matter to peak electricity usage, even if they use natural gas, because the blowers that distribute the heat from burning natural gas still rank among the home appliances that use the most power, utility officials said. Washing machines, dryers and dishwashers use a lot, too, which is why officials recommend people wait a day or two before washing their next loads.