First rolling blackouts hit Nebraska after cold snap spikes power use; conserve to avoid more

Get a blanket and some warm clothes, Nebraska. Rolling blackouts because of the bitter cold have hit Nebraska. And more might be coming if people don't follow their public utilities' request that they conserve power.
The 17-state Southwest Power Pool, of which Nebraska utilities are members, announced at midday Monday that its members, stretching from North Dakota to Texas, were using more power than they were producing and had tapped as much as they could of available reserve supplies.
“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “It’s a last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it’s a step we’re consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse."
The Lincoln Electric System was among the first Nebraska utilities to announce its participation. LES officials said the power outages had started and tweeted that any such outages will last 30 to 60 minutes but might last longer.
Omaha Public Power District president and chief executive officer Tim Burke said a brief outage in Bellevue was the first and so far only one of these planned outages locally, because power pool demand is evening out.
Utilities in the group have little say in whether to meet demand for less use. If the power pool says they need to reduce usage by a certain amount, the utilities shut off power to a certain part of their power grid, causing what they call a planned outage, but what customers describe as a rolling blackout.
At this point, OPPD says it doesn't plan another similar blackout. But Burke told The World-Herald that if a power plant trips off somewhere in the system, "we may be asking customers to go through planned outages."
Utility leaders are particularly worried about peak power usage times Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, when temperatures in Nebraska might hit the negative teens.
OPPD, Metropolitan Utilities District, Lincoln Electric System and Nebraska Public Power District are asking people to turn down their heat a few degrees.
Furnaces matter to peak electricity usage, even if they use natural gas, because the blowers that distribute the heat from burning natural gas still rank among the home appliances that use the most power, utility officials said. Washing machines, dryers and dishwashers use a lot, too, which is why officials recommend people wait a day or two before washing their next loads.
About 30 of the nation’s 50 states are seeing temperatures sharply below normal, and some, like Texas and Oklahoma, are seeing once-in-a-generation drops, including temperatures in the teens along the Mexican border and below-zero temperatures in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
