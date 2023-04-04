The round-and-round debate over two proposed roundabouts in the Dundee area rolled to a stop Tuesday with the denial of funding for a design contract.

Omaha City Council members unanimously voted against a $433,900 design services agreement with consulting firm Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc. Approval of the agreement would have been a major step in turning a long-discussed change to Farnam Street into reality.

The proposed roundabouts are a part of a plan to convert Farnam into permanent two-way traffic from Happy Hollow Boulevard to 46th Street, instead of being a one-way street — in different directions — at certain times of day, as it currently is.

Before the vote, several City Council members emphasized that they are in support of the two-way conversion, but feel the city needs more data and more conversations with people in the Dundee neighborhood before roundabouts are implemented.

City Council President Pete Festersen said he's always supported the two-way conversions.

"But I think it's important we listen to the neighborhood," he said.

Festersen also said the conversion plan as currently outlined by the city's Public Works Department isn't going to move forward without roundabouts.

"I want folks to understand that the proposition being proposed here by Public Works and the Mayor's Office is that they're willing to go to all-day, but only if there's roundabouts," Festersen.

Some kind of improvement at those intersections would be needed to account for an increase in traffic during peak hours, said Jeffrey Riesselman, a city traffic division manager.

"If a proposition is made to convert to two-way and do nothing, it is my professional opinion that things would be much less safe," Riesselman said. "We would be introducing more vehicles — and without turn lanes — and an increase in traffic during peak hours."

The idea of a two-way conversion was met with mostly positive feedback from Dundee-area residents when it was announced by city officials last year, but many in the neighborhood have spoken out against a part of the proposal that would replace traffic lights with roundabouts at the Farnam Street intersections with 50th and 52nd Streets.

More than a dozen Omaha residents voiced concerns over the planned roundabouts before Tuesday's vote.

Many of the objections focused on pedestrian safety, accessibility issues, the navigation of safety vehicles and the construction logistics.

Peter Manhart, a Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association board member who was instrumental in the “Fix Farnam” movement, said the association board is unanimously against the roundabouts.

"The current roundabouts proposed are in the middle of a residential neighborhood and on a grade school route," Manhart said. "Kids may have to cross one lane of traffic and wait and then cross another lane of traffic."

Councilman Brinker Harding said he doesn't doubt the benefits of roundabouts and what they can bring for calming traffic.

"I do think roundabouts are needed and will be utilized even more going forward, but I think it needs to be at the appropriate places and not shoehorned in," Harding said.

