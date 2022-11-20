Rubble and dust are all that remain of Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library

Scatterings of concrete, rubble and dust were all that remained of Omaha’s W. Dale Clark Library on Friday.

It took less than two months for a demolition crew to remove the city’s main library from the spot it held in downtown Omaha for 45 years.

The quick demolition was required under the city’s redevelopment agreement with Mutual of Omaha, which outlined a closing date of Dec. 31 for the city to transfer ownership of the property to the Fortune 500 insurance company.

A new $600 million Mutual of Omaha headquarters is set to rise on the site that sits just to the west of the Gene Leahy Mall.

A few blocks to the south, a historic building at 1401 Jones St. is being renovated into a new downtown library branch. The project has seen challenges but, according to City Councilman Don Rowe, is progressing well.

Work on the exterior and structure of the building is about 75% complete. Interior renovations funded by the city are about 40% done, Rowe said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“Things are going really well,” said Rowe, one of three council members on the council’s library committee.

An administration building at 3020 S. 84th St. is nearly complete with a few small details to wrap up, Rowe said.

Under the city’s original plan, a new downtown library would have opened to the public in the renovated Jones Street building soon after the closure of the W. Dale Clark Library in early fall.

But the project saw delays associated with an expanded design plan and issues reinforcing the building’s structure. The city opened a temporary downtown library location at 1410 Howard St.

The shuffling of Omaha’s library services is one of several steps taken by the city to move the Mutual project and an accompanying streetcar project forward.

The city is on track to spend just under $10 million on the new library branch and an administration building, a total reached after rising construction costs and evolving design plans added millions of dollars to the original estimates.

Some Omaha residents have criticized the process as one that lacks transparency and prioritizes corporate interests over public spaces.

Supporters of the project point to a need for redevelopment and job growth in the city’s urban core, as well as the need for a modernized downtown library.

If renovations for the new downtown branch continue on schedule, the new library will open in March 2023.