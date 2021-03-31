Rush of early ballot requests could help Omaha set voter-turnout record for primary

But the final turnout will depend on many factors.

“We just don’t know,” Kruse said.

Kruse said it’s difficult to predict the percentage of early ballots that will be returned. Nearly one-third had been sent back as of Monday. During the 2020 general presidential race, about 98% of people who received an early ballot returned it, Kruse said. He’s hopeful the figure will surpass 90%.

The number of early ballot requests is almost certainly a record. It shattered the number from 2017, when only about 12,700 people requested a mail-in ballot. About 89% of those ballots were returned. In 2013, about 91% of 7,300 early ballots came back.

Early in-person voting has been “fairly quiet,” Kruse said, but the flow of in-person voters could pick up later this week and on Saturday, when the Election Commission is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With spring weather in the forecast on Easter weekend, Kruse said officials will have to “wait and see.”

The city election is officially nonpartisan. The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the May 11 general election, regardless of party affiliation.

But the race is political all the same. As of Monday, registered Democrats in Omaha outnumbered Republicans by more than 24,200.