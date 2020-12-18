Russian hack puts a spotlight on Sasse's cyber warfare planning push

Unlike with traditional weapons systems, where the U.S. has a clear advantage over it competitors, other countries can do massive damage with fewer people and less money in cyber, broadening the threat they pose.

This is one way that rogue nations like Iran and North Korea can disrupt larger foes, he said, which makes the risk more pressing than many know.

To reduce the number and scale of future attacks, America must make it clear that it will inflict real and painful costs, short of war, on those who attack it in cyberspace, Montgomery said. The Russian attack on Solar Winds and Chinese industrial espionage have happened because those countries didn't think their actions would "provoke a U.S. response."

American leaders also need to prepare for potential attacks, including an economic attack on the nation’s financial systems, including banking and the stock market, Sasse said. The commission pressed leaders to think about how they’d keep the economy moving if banks and the financial system were suddenly inaccessible for two weeks because of a cyberattack.

The commission has called for a “continuity of economy” plan, much like leaders during the Cold War and after the 9/11 attacks designed “continuity of government” plans in case of nuclear, biological or terror attacks.