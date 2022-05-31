Sarpy County Attorney's Office welcomes new facility dog

The Sarpy County Attorney's Office has welcomed a new four-legged employee: Trio, a trained facility dog.

Trio, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, joined the staff in May.

His job duties include creating a sense of calm at the courthouse while also providing emotional support to crime victims and witnesses, especially children.

Trio is partnered with Jean Brazda, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office chief of staff. The duo trained together in April at Canine Companions in New Albany, Ohio.

"I'm proud that we're able to provide a facility dog for crime victims who have experienced trauma," Brazda said. "They need to know they are not going through the process alone."

Trio, like other dogs from Canine Companions, went through 16 months of obedience and socialization training, followed by six months of intensive training geared toward his specific assignment. He was provided to Brazda to work in the Sarpy County Attorney's Office at no cost.

Brazda previously worked with Manny, the first courthouse facility dog in Nebraska. Manny worked in the County Attorney's Office for eight years. He died in January.

"For the past eight years, we've seen firsthand the important role a facility dog can play in a courthouse setting," Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said in a statement. "We're excited to have Trio at the Sarpy County Courthouse and know he's going to do amazing work."

