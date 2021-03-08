Sarpy County Board may try to remove treasurer from office in wake of state audit

“We are deeply concerned about the State Auditor's findings, and our primary objective is to ensure Sarpy County is a good steward of the taxpayers’ money,” Kelly said in a statement.

Zuger did not immediately return a request for comment Monday evening. He told The World-Herald in November that the concerns identified by the state were the result of clerical errors, an “antiquated” system of record-keeping and the need for more employees, better training and updated technology.

“I want to have a transparent and open office,” he said at the time.

The Treasurer's Office takes in money such as property tax payments and vehicle registration fees and distributes it to entities like schools and cities. The office is separate from the county's budget office, which is overseen by the County Board.

An independent audit of the fiscal year 2020 budget found that the county "remains financially sound," the press release said. The county is responsible for the cost of the audit.

Under state law, the county can either file a petition in district court or hold an administrative hearing to begin proceedings to remove Zuger from office.

Zuger was elected to the $101,000-a-year position in 2018.