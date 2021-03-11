Sarpy County Board to hold hearing in April to consider removing treasurer

The Sarpy County Board will hold an administrative hearing next month to decide whether to remove County Treasurer Brian Zuger from office.

The board this week voted unanimously to begin that process in the wake of a state audit that detailed alleged accounting missteps by Zuger's office, including miscalculated tax distributions to school districts and inaccurate financial reconciliations. The county has said that no money is missing.

Zuger has been notified of the hearing and was provided a petition for his removal, according to a county press release. He has 20 days to respond.

Zuger this week said he was "deeply disappointed" by the board’s decision to seek his removal and that his office has been working to correct issues that he said existed before his time in office.

He may appear at the hearing and present evidence, the county said. If the board votes to remove Zuger from his elected position, the board's five members would then appoint someone to serve the remainder of his term, which ends in 2022.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 13 in the Sarpy County Boardroom at the county administration building, 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.