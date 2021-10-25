Sarpy County Board will consider cutting election commissioner salary

The Sarpy County Board on Tuesday will consider a proposal that would cut the salary of the county's newly appointed election commissioner by 16% in 2022 and the deputy election commissioner's salary by 11%.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Emily Ethington, 25, the twin sister of State Sen. Julie Slama, to serve the balance of the term that ends Dec. 31 and another four-year term after that. State law requires the commissioner to appoint a chief deputy of a different political party — Sarpy County chief deputy Michelle Boyland was appointed in July 2020.

The current salaries for the election commissioner and deputy are $86,842 and $78,643, respectively, according to county spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett. The proposal board members will consider ties both positions' 2022 salaries to a schedule used for other non-union county employees.