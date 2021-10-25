Sarpy County Board will consider cutting election commissioner salary

The Sarpy County Board on Tuesday will consider a proposal that would cut the salary of the county's newly appointed election commissioner by 16% in 2022 and the deputy election commissioner's salary by 11%.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Emily Ethington, 25, the twin sister of State Sen. Julie Slama, to serve the balance of the term that ends Dec. 31 and another four-year term after that. State law requires the commissioner to appoint a chief deputy of a different political party — Sarpy County chief deputy Michelle Boyland was appointed in July 2020.
The current salaries for the election commissioner and deputy are $86,842 and $78,643, respectively, according to county spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett. The proposal board members will consider ties both positions' 2022 salaries to a schedule used for other non-union county employees.
As a result, Ethington's 2022 salary would be $72,753, and Boyland's 2022 salary would be $69,910. County employees typically receive yearly raises tied to the cost of living and moving up in the salary schedule. Stubenhofer-Barrett believes that this would be the first time these positions' salaries would be tied to a schedule.
According to board member Jim Warren, Ethington had requested that commissioners set her salary at $90,000.
State law says the election commissioner and chief deputies are county "employees." Don Kelly, chairman of the County Board, said the county had been treating the roles like elected officials instead. Kelly said he crafted the proposal by looking at comparable positions outside the county as well as within county ranks, along with previous salaries for Sarpy election commissioners and their qualifications and experience.
It's not a science, Kelly said, and he expects to be criticized. He said he's not sure whether the other four board members will support it.
“I think it’s a fair number," Kelly said. "I think it’s a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and it’s appropriate for the size, scope, and the responsibilities of that office."
Neither Ethington nor Boyland immediately responded to requests for comment.
