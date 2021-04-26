Sarpy County breaks ground on new jail, which will offer more mental health services

Sarpy County officials broke ground Monday at the site of a new jail that will have ample room to house inmates and offer more services to help treat those who are experiencing mental health challenges.

The new Sarpy County Jail will be at the northeast corner of 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 370 in Papillion, near the existing county campus that includes the current jail and courthouse.

The new 150,000-square-foot jail, set to open in late 2022 or early 2023, will increase the number of beds for inmates and include a behavioral health unit that will offer drug and alcohol rehabilitation services and mental health counseling.

"Not only will it be a state-of-the-art, modern facility, but it's going to allow us to provide services and programs to people that we've never been able to provide before," said Don Kelly, chairman of the County Board.

Officials have been working for several years on plans to replace the current jail, which was built in 1989 and "quickly outgrew its capacity," Kelly said.