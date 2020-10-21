 Skip to main content
Sarpy County Election Commission extends hours for early voting
The Sarpy County Election Commission will offer extended hours for the next two weeks to increase access for residents planning to vote early.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said that voting during normal business hours can be difficult for people who commute or who work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“By adding evening and weekend hours, I hope to make that a little easier,” Andahl said.

The office will be open:

• Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People who want to vote early at the Election Office, at 501 Olson Drive, Suite No. 4 in Papillion, can do so through Nov. 2.

The deadline to register to vote or to request a mail ballot is Friday. The office will stay open until 6 p.m. that day.

Voters who need to register for the first time or update their registration must do so in person at the Sarpy County Election Commission Office.

Voters with questions about early voting should contact the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402-593-2167.

All polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can look up the location of their polling site on Sarpy.com/Election.

The Douglas County Election Commission Office, 12220 West Center Road, also is offering some extended hours over the next week. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

