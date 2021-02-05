Sarpy County GOP joins effort to censure Sen. Sasse for criticisms of Trump

Sarpy County Republicans have joined in the effort to censure U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for criticizing former President Donald Trump.

The local Republican Party in Nebraska's most populous GOP-leaning county voted 2-1 Thursday to join Republicans from Scotts Bluff and Hitchcock Counties in expressing displeasure with Sasse over his critiques of Trump.

Papillion resident Robert Anthony attended the Sarpy meeting via Zoom and voted for censure. He said he's tired of the disconnect between the beliefs of "liberty-loving" Republicans, and some who make it to Washington, D.C.

He and other Republicans said they were upset at Sasse for what they saw as Sasse's opportunistic support for the Republican president during Sasse's GOP primary, followed by the senator's renewed criticisms of Trump after he defeated primary opponent Matt Innis, a staunch Trump supporter.

"Sasse says he's just here to defend the Constitution, but Sarpy Republicans feel like people are trampling on the Constitution all the time," Anthony said.