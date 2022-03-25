Sarpy County posts preliminary valuations after delay due to computer upgrade

The Sarpy County Assessor’s Office posted preliminary 2022 property valuations this week, more than two months late due to computer upgrade delays, but county and state officials say it’s not too late for taxpayers to provide information that could lead to changes.

Sarpy County Assessor Dan Pittman is urging homeowners and other property taxpayers to go online and check their valuations. They can be found by using the property search tool on the Sarpy County website, www.sarpy.gov.

“Please look at it,” Pittman said. The website includes information about people’s homes and business buildings, sales in their area and valuation changes to surrounding properties. If Sarpy County taxpayers have any questions about their valuations, or corrections that should be made to their property information, they should call the Sarpy Assessor’s Office at (402) 593-2122, or email Pittman at assessor@sarpy.gov.

“I would very much like to talk about it if they have any concerns,” Pittman said.

It’s too late to change a preliminary valuation. Nebraska counties must turn in their proposed valuations to the State Department of Revenue on Friday, March 25. Taxpayers who wish to challenge their valuations would have to file a protest with their county board of equalization between June 1 and June 30.

But if taxpayers give Pittman’s office information that shows the preliminary valuation is incorrect, he can make a recommendation that the Sarpy County Board of Equalization change the valuation when they receive the protest.

“The taxpayer will file a protest and my recommendation will be sitting there in the file,” Pittman said. “So the referee can say, it looks like the assessor has already talked to you and there’s been some agreement that this needed to be adjusted.”

There’s also a second option besides filing a protest, State Property Tax Administrator Ruth A. Sorensen said. If the assessor’s office file has incorrect information about a property, the taxpayer could correct it and ask the assessor to submit an “undervalued/overvalued report” to the County Board.

Counties must send formal notices of changes in valuations to taxpayers by June 1.

State law requires Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster to provide property taxpayers with preliminary valuations by Jan. 15 of each year. The property owners then can meet with the county assessor’s office to review the preliminary valuations from Jan. 15 to March 1.

In Sarpy, however, a computer software upgrade that took longer than expected caused Pittman to miss that deadline, and thus the informal hearings with taxpayers. It also delayed his staff’s process of computing the preliminary valuations, although Pittman said Thursday that he will make today’s deadline for submitting his abstract to the state.

Pittman notified Sorensen in December that his office was unlikely to meet the Jan. 15 deadline of notifying taxpayers by mail or on its website. He posted a video and otherwise reached out to taxpayers asking them to submit information.

Asked whether Sarpy County is facing sanctions for missing the deadline, Sorensen said no.

“If you look at (Nebraska) Statute 77-1301, it just says this has to be done,” she said. “It’s silent on what happens if it’s not done.”

The Douglas County Assessor’s Office posted its preliminary valuations on time in January. About 650 Douglas County property owners scheduled preliminary meetings, down substantially from the year before, County Assessor Diane Battiato said.

