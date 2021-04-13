 Skip to main content
Sarpy County treasurer removed from office after state audit
The Sarpy County Board voted to remove Brian Zuger from his post as county treasurer on Tuesday following a state audit that detailed a bevy of alleged accounting errors.

Brian Zuger

Tuesday's vote stemmed from findings by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts. The agency released an audit of Zuger's office last month that described miscalculated distributions to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.

During an administrative hearing that resembled a trial, the board considered five "findings" related to the audits. Broadly, those findings accused Zuger of failing to properly distribute in a timely manner various taxes and other forms of revenue to the bodies that rely upon them: school districts, cities and the county government.

Board members voted unanimously that there was "clear and substantial evidence" that Zuger failed to meet certain requirements on four of the five findings.

Attorneys representing the county and Zuger presented evidence and called witnesses.

Zuger's removal took effect immediately. He was elected to the $101,000-per-year position in 2018.

Tracy Jones, the director of Sarpy's Veterans Service Office, was appointed interim county treasurer. The board will install a permanent replacement within 45 days.

Sarpy County voters will next choose a treasurer in the  November 2022 election.

Stay with Omaha.com or read Wednesday's Omaha World-Herald for updates to this developing story.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

