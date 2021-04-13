Sarpy County treasurer removed from office after state audit

The Sarpy County Board voted to remove Brian Zuger from his post as county treasurer on Tuesday following a state audit that detailed a bevy of alleged accounting errors.

Tuesday's vote stemmed from findings by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts. The agency released an audit of Zuger's office last month that described miscalculated distributions to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.

During an administrative hearing that resembled a trial, the board considered five "findings" related to the audits. Broadly, those findings accused Zuger of failing to properly distribute in a timely manner various taxes and other forms of revenue to the bodies that rely upon them: school districts, cities and the county government.

Board members voted unanimously that there was "clear and substantial evidence" that Zuger failed to meet certain requirements on four of the five findings.

Attorneys representing the county and Zuger presented evidence and called witnesses.

Zuger's removal took effect immediately. He was elected to the $101,000-per-year position in 2018.