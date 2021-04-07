Sarpy County treasurer to briefly close for move to new office

The Sarpy County Treasurer's Office is moving to the new 1102 Building. The county purchased and renovated the building to accommodate construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center on the county courthouse campus.
SARPY COUNTY
The Nightwatch "Doomsday" jets are joining the 55th Wing RC-135 fleet to former SAC airfield during 18-month runway rebuild.
The Sarpy County Treasurer's Office will close at noon Friday and reopen at 7 a.m. Monday in a new location.
The Treasurer's Office has been located in the courthouse, but it is moving to the county's new office building at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.
Residents needing to renew their vehicle registration or pay property taxes will still be able to do so online at
Sarpy.com/treasurer.
The new office building, dubbed the 1102 Building, is at the southwest corner of 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road. The county purchased and renovated the building to accommodate construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center on the courthouse campus.
The Sarpy County Assessor's Office and the Vehicle Inspection department also are moving to the 1102 Building this weekend, but will not need to close during business hours. They will reopen in their new offices at 8 a.m. Monday.
The Sarpy County Veterans Service Office, Election Commission and Jury Commission moved into the 1102 Building earlier this year.
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
Parker and her son DeVaughn, 10, at B&B Boxing Academy. Parker, a single mom, works while DeVaughn is at school. Afterward, the two head to the gym six days a week.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Maria Corpuz, 25, who is Filipina-American, in her Omaha home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Callee, a bull elephant, is the largest elephant at the zoo, weighing in at 9,080 pounds. He fathered the calf due next year.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Wyatt gives Claire, the Henry Doorly Zoo’s pregnant elephant, a treat during a training exercise Thursday. “We wanted to build a multigenerational herd here, and now we’re on our way toward achieving that goal,” said Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, volunteers Reichard German, Don Streeter, Jerry Leapley and Jay Johnson, serve up to-go order during a St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The fundraiser to benefit Tangier Shrine activities and operations has been conducted in Omaha for more than 30 years.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The turnout gear of Dennis Bender, a Ponca Hills firefighter who died fighting a fire last week, sits on the back of a firetruck during his funeral procession on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Prucha, from right, Eric Paulsen, Nolan Peek, and Roger Peek, all with the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, stand as a funeral procession for Dennis Bender passes by the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department north of Omaha on Tuesday. Bender, 78, was Nebraska's longest-serving paramedic when he died of a medical emergency while battling a brush fire on March 10.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Thompson and Dillon Dierks, both with Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue, stand opposite Eric Paulsen and Mike Prucha, both with the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, as a funeral procession for Dennis Bender passes by the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department north of Omaha on Tuesday. Bender, 78, was Nebraska's longest-serving paramedic when he died of a medical emergency while battling a brush fire on March 10.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis reacts after Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn steals the ball.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
People observe the national anthem before the Millard North/Bellevue West Class A title game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Jace Pethoud lands on Elkhorn's Dane Petersen during the second half of the Class B championship on Saturday,
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder blows a kiss after he defeated Adams Central for the C1 championship on Saturday,
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Ryan Bender keeps the ball from going out of bounds after racing Adams Central's Lucas Bohlen for the ball in the first half during the C1 championship on Saturday,
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts holds onto the ball as Ethan Keller calls timeout while Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester, left, and Blake Sindelar right, trie to get the ball from Sjuts with 1.1. seconds left and the score tied in regulation during the D1 championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement respond to Highway 6 and I-80 in Lincoln on Friday, March 12, 2021. An Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in Omaha, and a police chase led to the exit near Waverly.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over an E-4B Nightwatch aircraft at the Lincoln Airport on Thursday. Runway renovations have forced the planes to move out of Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Military personnel clean the cockpit window of a E-4B Nightwatch aircraft before it takes off at the Lincoln Airport on Thursday. Runway renovations have forced the planes to move out of Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Kemp, left, and Neal Gloede, use a lift to install a sculpture, called Naga, inside the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory as part of the Fantastical Folklore exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens on Wednesday. Gloede works at the Lauritzen and Kemp is the artist that created the piece. They are mounting on the trunk of a palm tree that is no longer alive.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger and his teammates celebrate defeating Omaha Skutt.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway and Lincoln Pius X's Charles Hoiberg both reach out for possession of the ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Caden Reynolds attempts to steal the ball from Platteview's Ezra Stewart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sisters Annalia, 2, and Brenny Zepeda, 9, play outside their home near 37th Street and Bedford Avenue on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left,Omaha's, Chris Esposito, Harrison Denk and Jack Lombardi roam the outfield against Creighton on Friday,
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Zach Munson (30) pitches to Creighton's Parker Upton (6) in the Creighton vs. Omaha baseball game, UNO's home opener at Tal Anderson Field on Friday. Creighton won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chris Esposito (3) slams into the right field wall after missing a catch in the Creighton vs. Omaha baseball game, UNO's home opener at Tal Anderson Field on Friday. Creighton won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jenny Kros, along with her sons Hudson, left, and Lincoln right, watch Omaha take on Creighton from a hill just outside of the newly opened Tal Anderson Field on Friday, March 05, 2021. Jenny is married to Mike Kros, who played baseball at UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis players celebrate after their win against Mullen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland high fives teammates before their game against Grand Island Central.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Sen. Ernie Chambers does push-ups before receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine at the Charles Drew Health Center within the Omaha Home for Boys on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
22Elkhorn North cheerleaders hold up wolf paws during a free throw attempt against Omaha Gross.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth fights for a rebound with Omaha Gross' Rachel Culhane.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt fights for the ball with Lincoln East's Zoie Armstrong at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Chase Kavanaugh, Morgan Witherspoon, Drake Heywood and Ethan Schainost show frustration after a foul is made against Lincoln East at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the final buzzer sounds, Millard South players celebrate and Papillion-La Vista players and cheerleaders walk off the court following the boys basketball district final game in Papillion on Monday. Millard South won 35-34 and moves on to the state tournament.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Aidan Graham (4) celebrates a three-pointer in the boys basketball district final game in Papillion on Monday. Millard South won 35-34 and moves on to the state tournament.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Floodwaters from the Platte River cover Ridgeland Avenue in Fremont on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
