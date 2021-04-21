Sarpy County Treasurer's Office is reducing hours in order to shorten customers' wait times

It seems counterintuitive: The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is reducing the hours it's open in order to better serve the public.
Starting Monday, office hours will run from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. Since last May, the office's hours have been from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The problem with that schedule, said Sarpy County spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, was that staffing wasn't increased to handle the extra hours. That meant fewer workers could be helping customers at any one time, she said, and that led to long lines at windows.
“Our new hours will allow our entire staff to help customers the entire time we’re open, rather than staffing in shifts, which limits the number of people we can have helping people,” Interim County Treasurer Tracy Jones said in a press release. “We expect this change to make our operations much more efficient and will help reduce wait times as much as possible.”
Jones, the director of Sarpy’s Veterans Service Office, was appointed to the interim post last week by the Sarpy County Board. The board voted to remove the former treasurer, Brian Zuger, following a state audit that detailed several alleged accounting errors.
The Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts last month released an audit of Zuger’s office that described miscalculated tax payments to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.
Zuger’s removal took effect immediately. He was elected to the $101,000-a-year position in 2018.
The board said last week it would install a permanent replacement within 45 days.
The Treasurer's Office, at the 1102 Building at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion, is responsible for motor vehicle titling and plates; boat titling and registrations; real estate taxes; and special assessments.
People also can access some services online. To renew vehicle registration, go to: https://www.nebraska.gov/dmv/vtr/start.cgi
• To pay property taxes, go to: https://apps.sarpy.gov/PayTax/
• For other online services offered by the treasurer, check out Sarpy.gov/Treasurer.
