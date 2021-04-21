Sarpy County Treasurer's Office is reducing hours in order to shorten customers' wait times

It seems counterintuitive: The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is reducing the hours it's open in order to better serve the public.

Starting Monday, office hours will run from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. Since last May, the office's hours have been from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The problem with that schedule, said Sarpy County spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, was that staffing wasn't increased to handle the extra hours. That meant fewer workers could be helping customers at any one time, she said, and that led to long lines at windows.

“Our new hours will allow our entire staff to help customers the entire time we’re open, rather than staffing in shifts, which limits the number of people we can have helping people,” Interim County Treasurer Tracy Jones said in a press release. “We expect this change to make our operations much more efficient and will help reduce wait times as much as possible.”