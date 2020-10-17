Sarpy election commission advises people not to open text asking for ballot review

The Sarpy County Election Commission is advising people not to open a text asking people for help with a county ballot project.

The text, from 855-648-0365, is allegedly from someone who wants the recipient to review something on a link.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said it is not originating from her office.

Several members of the Bellevue Police Department got the text. The Police Department then posted it on Facebook advising anyone who receives it not to open it.

A commenter on the post said it also was circulating in Douglas County. They said they had received it and deleted it without opening.

