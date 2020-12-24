Sasse, Bacon push back on Trump pardons and his complaints about stimulus bill

Her announcement came moments after House Republicans blocked a Democratic bid to increase the payments from the $600 per individual as passed in the stimulus bill earlier this week to the $2,000 amount.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Sasse's criticism of Trump is mostly empty.

"This is 100% Ben Sasse," she tweeted late Wednesday. "When it matters, he says nothing. When the tide has turned, he grabs a surfboard to ride the wave."​

Among other Nebraska Republicans in Congress, Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith signed onto a friend of the court brief in a case filed by the Texas attorney general seeking to throw out election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson also signed on in support of the suit, which was quickly dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which said Texas lacked standing to challenge other states' election rules.

Fortenberry acknowledged Biden as president-elect after the Supreme Court order.

Sen. Deb Fischer indicated before the Electoral College voted Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14 that the former vice president was the likely winner.