Sasse, Bacon push back on Trump pardons and his complaints about stimulus bill

As Republicans in Congress find themselves under pressure over whether to back President Donald Trump in his unfounded insistence that he won the election and his new demand for bigger stimulus checks, two Nebraskans are pushing back.
Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Don Bacon were among the first members of Congress to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential race.
On Wednesday, after Trump issued his second big batch of pardons, including to former campaign aides Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, Sasse issued a brief condemnation of what he called pardons to a "tranche of felons":
"This is rotten to the core," he said.
The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Bacon lashed out at Trump's demand for a $2,000 check to households, rather than the $600 payment included in a hard-fought compromise relief package of nearly $1 trillion.
During a private conference call of House Republicans, the paper reported, Bacon said Trump had thrown the GOP lawmakers under the bus. In a statement afterward, Bacon said, “I stand by what I said,” adding that “the COVID supplemental is a good compromise, and the president should take it."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that House Democrats would vote Monday on a standalone bill that would provide direct payments to Americans of $2,000 per person.
Her announcement came moments after House Republicans blocked a Democratic bid to increase the payments from the $600 per individual as passed in the stimulus bill earlier this week to the $2,000 amount.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Sasse's criticism of Trump is mostly empty.
"This is 100% Ben Sasse," she tweeted late Wednesday. "When it matters, he says nothing. When the tide has turned, he grabs a surfboard to ride the wave."
Among other Nebraska Republicans in Congress, Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith signed onto a friend of the court brief in a case filed by the Texas attorney general seeking to throw out election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson also signed on in support of the suit, which was quickly dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which said Texas lacked standing to challenge other states' election rules.
Fortenberry acknowledged Biden as president-elect after the Supreme Court order.
Sen. Deb Fischer indicated before the Electoral College voted Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14 that the former vice president was the likely winner.
On another issue, Trump’s veto Wednesday of the National Defense Authorization Act affected separate proposals from Sasse and Bacon. Sasse has described the importance to national security of getting 25 recommendations from the Cyber Solarium Commission that his 2018 bill created into the defense bill. His group has been planning for the broad strategic outlines of how the United States can more effectively wage and deter cyberwarfare.
Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, co-sponsored the bill’s proposal to strip American military bases of the names of confederate leaders, telling White House officials in July — during a tough re-election race — that Republicans “are the party of Lincoln, the party of emancipation. We’re not the party of Jim Crow. We should be on the right side of this issue.”
Trump criticized the base-renaming provision in vetoing the broader bill. GOP members of Congress passed the bill with a veto-proof majority. Now they’ll have to see if they can hold it. Trump also repeated his demand that the defense bill add an unrelated provision eliminating the liability protections afforded to social media companies protecting them from lawsuits related to online posts by people and on behalf of groups and organizations.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182, Twitter.com/randyessex