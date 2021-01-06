Sasse blames Trump, calls violence at US Capitol 'inevitable and ugly outcome'

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, spent time in Baghdad and Afghanistan.

He said history has shown what happens when a political leader whips up a group of protesters, sends them to a national capitol building and watches the resulting chaos.

But he never expected to see protesters supporting defeated President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol. He watched the protest unfold Wednesday afternoon from his office in the nearby Longworth House Office Building.

"I think it's disgraceful," the Nebraska Republican told The World-Herald. "It's wrong. It's unacceptable."

Bacon, who said he supports people's right to peacefully protest and endorsed and was endorsed by Trump, said protesters crossed the line when they disregarded barricades and stormed congressional offices and hallways. He described disbelief at seeing pictures from inside the Capitol.

"I was on the receiving end of mortars and car bombs," he said. "I just don’t want it to transcend to violence. They didn’t have a right to break in and do what they did. Let’s rein this back in."

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., condemned the attack on the Capitol in a statement.