Sasse: Jan. 6 electoral challenge is 'dangerous ploy' that would 'disenfranchise millions'

Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse opposes President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 effort to overturn the state-certified results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
In a 2,204-word Facebook post shortly before midnight Wednesday, Sasse described the effort by Trump loyalists in Congress to politicize the formal certification of Electoral College votes as a “dangerous ploy.”
“We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage,” he wrote. “But they’re wrong.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged fellow Republicans against challenging the Electoral College vote, saying the effort would not succeed. But Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said this week that he would object to congressional certification of the vote, joining some colleagues in the House. That ensures that there will be a discussion and vote about the certification.
Sasse wrote that he objects to the challenge because election fraud allegations by Trump’s lawyers have never reached a level, backed by evidence, that would sway the results in a swing state.
"All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won’t change the fact that this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party," Sasse wrote.
Sasse acknowledged that Trump supporters may not trust his assessment given his previous criticism of the president. He says he wrote in Vice President Mike Pence in 2016 and 2020.
So his Facebook argument leans hard on what contributors to conservative media outlets — including by Andrew McCarthy of the National Review — have examined about fraud allegations, state by state.
"We have good reason to think this year’s election was fair, secure, and law-abiding. That’s not to say it was flawless. But there is no evidentiary basis for distrusting our elections altogether, or for concluding that the results do not reflect the ballots that our fellow citizens actually cast," Sasse wrote.
Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia all have found some problems with votes, Sasse said, but none at a scale that would change a single state's result.
One example Sasse cited from McCarthy’s review was Pennsylvania, where a decision by the state’s Supreme Court allowed counting of late-arriving mailed ballots, despite state law prohibiting it.
But the state separated late-arriving ballots before counting them, and only 10,000 ballots arrived late and were counted. Biden won Pennsylvania by 81,000 votes.
Wrote Sasse: “So even if every one of these votes were for Biden and were thrown out, they would not come close to affecting the (election) outcome (in the state).”
Sasse said the same is true of the other states, including Michigan, where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 150,000 votes. The sum total of the Trump legal team’s evidence-backed allegations would shift, at most, a few thousand votes, too few to change the result.
He quoted recently departed Attorney General William Barr saying his investigators had not found “fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Sasse says that he believes fraud and other election-related mistakes occurred in 2020, as they have in every election run by human beings.
The fact that some pundits and reporters have been unwilling to acknowledge the reality of fraud and problems in elections, no matter how small, “made things worse,” he said.
Sasse focused on allegations made in court, as opposed to other forums. “There are no penalties for misleading the public," he wrote. "But there are serious penalties for misleading a judge.”
Sasse says he believes the Trump team is executing a strategy aimed at raising money rather than a legal one aimed at overturning the election results.
He said the president’s post-election team has raised more than a half-billion dollars, with fine print that allows that money to be used for purposes other than legal defense.
Sasse said Republicans and Democrats alike put belief in free elections at risk when they allege widespread voter fraud without evidence and demand investigations when they don’t like the results.
He warned against turning American politics into the “Hatfields and McCoys,” an endless blood feud that would leave the United States “hopelessly divided.”
“It seems to me that the best way we can serve our constituents is to tell the truth as we see it, and explain why,” he wrote. “And in my view, President-elect Biden didn’t simply win the election; President Trump couldn’t persuade even his own lawyers to argue anything different than that in U.S. federal courts.”
