Sasse: Jan. 6 electoral challenge is 'dangerous ploy' that would 'disenfranchise millions'

Sasse said the same is true of the other states, including Michigan, where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 150,000 votes. The sum total of the Trump legal team’s evidence-backed allegations would shift, at most, a few thousand votes, too few to change the result.

He quoted recently departed Attorney General William Barr saying his investigators had not found “fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

Sasse says that he believes fraud and other election-related mistakes occurred in 2020, as they have in every election run by human beings.

The fact that some pundits and reporters have been unwilling to acknowledge the reality of fraud and problems in elections, no matter how small, “made things worse,” he said.

Sasse focused on allegations made in court, as opposed to other forums. “There are no penalties for misleading the public," he wrote. "But there are serious penalties for misleading a judge.”

Sasse says he believes the Trump team is executing a strategy aimed at raising money rather than a legal one aimed at overturning the election results.