Sasse: Trump's actions were 'wicked,' but would impeachment divide nation further?

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse said President Donald Trump flagrantly disregarded his oath of office in inciting the mob that overran the Capitol on Wednesday, but the Nebraska Republican stopped short of saying he would vote to remove him from office.

Sasse said in a series of national media interviews Friday morning he would consider any impeachment resolution brought by the House of Representatives.

"He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution (and) he acted against that," Sasse said. "What he did was wicked."

But with President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated in just 12 days, Sasse questioned whether an impeachment proceeding would further divide the country. He said there’s a distinction between deciding that Trump failed to perform his obligations as president and “the prudential judgment of what is the best way to take America forward.”

Sasse also said he wanted to learn more about whether Trump played any role in the delayed response of the National Guard to quelling the mob. Though the Washington D.C. mayor called for help from the Guard, it didn’t come for hours.

“We need to know why that happened,” Sasse said. “Where was the president in that process?”