Sasse urges Senate colleagues to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court; Trump plans Omaha visit

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans voted unanimously last week to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Both of Iowa’s Republican senators and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., voted to send the nomination to the full Senate, while the committee’s Democrats chose to boycott the meeting.
Sasse, who has been a passionate advocate for the nomination, urged his colleagues to back Barrett when the full Senate votes early this week.
“Judge Barrett ran circles around the Democrats’ failed attempts to slander her character, faith, and family during these hearings,” Sasse said in a press release. “They don’t like that Judge Barrett is going to do what judges are supposed to do — rise above politics and refuse to legislate from the bench.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the fight over Barrett’s confirmation is not about her qualifications. He noted that Republicans refused to take up then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in the presidential election year of 2016 but are poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee just one week before Election Day.
“In the process, the majority has trampled over norms, rules, standards, honor, values — any of them, that could possibly stand in its monomaniacal pursuit to put someone on the court who will take away the rights of so many Americans,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb specifically criticized Sasse’s vote in a statement that referenced his harsh assessment of Trump during a recent telephone town hall.
“Ben Sasse showed his true colors again today, proving that he is nothing more than a Trump puppet despite his feigned outrage and public posturing against the president,” Kleeb said.
Even in those much-publicized town hall comments, however, Sasse described judicial nominations as one of the primary areas where he supports the president.
In fact, Sasse has repeatedly pointed with pride to his role in confirming Trump’s judges as a member of the Judiciary Committee.
Meanwhile, Trump is coming to Omaha for a Tuesday rally after he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met last week for their second and final debate — a session that mercifully featured much less interrupting and cross-talk than their first go-round.
Voters are casting ballots in the tens of millions with Election Day just around the corner and the ad wars continue to rage for campaigns up and down the ballot.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Democratic challenger Kara Eastman have been touting their bipartisan endorsements in recent spots as they compete for Nebraska’s 2nd District.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, recently unveiled an ad featuring the mother of Sarah Root, the 21-year-old killed in a 2016 Omaha crash that authorities say was caused by a young man in the country illegally.
Conservative activist and Nebraska native Brandon Straka is back in Omaha this weekend for a Sunday event in Memorial Park encouraging Democrats to walk away from their party. Democrats have expressed skepticism about that #WalkAway movement, suggesting it’s actually Republicans who are walking away from the GOP and coming over to their side right now.
In other news:
Hey, I know her
Omaha attorney Brian Harr with the law firm Koley Jessen went to Notre Dame Law School with Amy Coney Barrett.
Whether someone agrees with Barrett’s judicial philosophy, Harr said her qualifications are clear.
The moment in her hearings when she held up a blank notepad made him recall the times she would graciously share her notes with classmates back in the day.
“She let us photocopy them — and they were truly superior,” Harr said.
Standing with Trump
In competitive races such as Nebraska’s 2nd District, Democrats have pushed to hang Trump around the necks of incumbent Republicans.
The Eastman campaign, for example, has repeatedly highlighted how Bacon’s voting record tracks with Trump’s policy positions, particularly on high-profile issues such as repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Talking to reporters last week, National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer acknowledged the link between House Republican prospects and Trump’s.
But Emmer suggested GOP candidates could have a good showing if Trump can at least approach his 2016 performance.
“I think it’s a good thing to be tied to the president right now,” Emmer said. “The energy is all on the president’s side.”
