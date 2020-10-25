Sasse urges Senate colleagues to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court; Trump plans Omaha visit

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans voted unanimously last week to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Both of Iowa’s Republican senators and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., voted to send the nomination to the full Senate, while the committee’s Democrats chose to boycott the meeting.

Sasse, who has been a passionate advocate for the nomination, urged his colleagues to back Barrett when the full Senate votes early this week.

“Judge Barrett ran circles around the Democrats’ failed attempts to slander her character, faith, and family during these hearings,” Sasse said in a press release. “They don’t like that Judge Barrett is going to do what judges are supposed to do — rise above politics and refuse to legislate from the bench.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the fight over Barrett’s confirmation is not about her qualifications. He noted that Republicans refused to take up then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in the presidential election year of 2016 but are poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee just one week before Election Day.