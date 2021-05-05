Saunders County planners vote against proposed solar farm

OPPD President and CEO Tim Burke said the utility is seeking solar energy projects to meet its commitment to reduce carbon emissions as part of its Power with Purpose initiative. The Platteview Solar project is the only one in Saunders County, although similar projects are being considered in four other counties in the state, he said.

The project has been modified as a result of public input, Page Bolin, senior project developer for Community Energy, told the commission. Community Energy added more landscaping and buffer zones, changed intersections to enhance safety, removed panels from some sections to increase setbacks and made other changes.

“The effect of community input made this project better for us,” Bolin said.

Teresa Akeson, one of the leaders of the opposition group, offered several reasons the project should be denied, including, she said, that the application did not include all the necessary documentation.

“If nothing else, you need more time to review the documentation,” she said.

Akeson had previously presented a petition with 278 signatures of people against the project, and she said she has about 50 more.