School board candidate condemns Papio South High account's retweet backing incumbents

A political message backing school board candidates was retweeted on the official Twitter account of Papillion La Vista South High School over the weekend, a potentially illegal act that a district official said Tuesday should never have happened.

The original tweet posted on a private account urged voters to support incumbents Brian Lodes, Fred Tafoya and SuAnn Witt.

District spokeswoman Annette Eyman called the retweet unacceptable and said officials believe the person who retweeted the post does not work for the district.

Brittany Holtmeyer, who is vying for a seat on the board, issued a press release saying the high school was "choosing sides and attempting to influence the election." She said the retweet was an insult to the other candidates.

Six candidates are running for three seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The other candidates are Patricia Conway-Boyd and Elizabeth Butler.

Holtmeyer said the district violated its own anti-politicking policy and "ventured into illegal activity ... by utilizing a platform that is funded by taxpayer money to campaign for specific candidates."

According to Eyman, someone with access to the high school Twitter account retweeted the post on the account late Saturday or early Sunday morning. The post was automatically displayed on the district's app, Eyman said.

The retweeted post said: "Lots of attention to the upcoming elections at a national level. Spend time getting educated on the impact of local leaders. We don’t need the drama or trauma in our school district that a few new candidates will create. INSTEAD re-elect Lodes, Witt, and Tafoya. #ProvenLeadership.”

​The high school administrative team removed the retweet from the school account Sunday, Eyman said, but it stayed on the district app until officials deleted it Monday.

"It is absolutely ridiculous that this happened," she said. "This is not acceptable, but we're going to learn from it and make sure it never happens again."

Eyman said officials "have a pretty good idea" who did it, but they were still tracking down IP addresses.

She said it is believed to be "an unauthorized user." It was not a current employee or someone who was authorized to have the account, she said.

District officials shut down the high school account and reviewed the security on other district social media accounts, she said.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Act prohibits a public official or public employee from using or authorizing the use of public resources "for the purpose of campaigning for or against the nomination or election of a candidate."

Nebraska Department of Education Rule 27 says educators "shall not use institutional privileges for private gain or to promote political candidates, political issues, or partisan political activities."​

The Papillion La Vista board policy prevents politicking by district employees on school time or with school supplies.

​Eyman said the district was going to send a "do's and don'ts" reminder to employees.

Teachers and school employees have rights as individuals and private citizens, she said, but they can't use district time, property or resources — including email and social media — to promote political activities.