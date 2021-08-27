Second-in-command at Douglas County Sheriff's Office to run for top job

Wayne Hudson, the second-in-command at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, will run for the top job, becoming the second person to publicly announce his intentions for the 2022 race.

Hudson, the first Black man to serve as chief deputy sheriff in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said Friday he plans to run for sheriff.

"I truly believe that our entire community is stronger when law enforcement and the community work in a collaborative manner to solve criminal justice issues," he said in his announcement via a press release. "I’m running for this office because I deeply care for the Douglas County community and for the law enforcement profession — and I want to continue the efforts of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.”

Hudson, 53, has been with the Sheriff's Office since 1994, first as a reserve deputy sheriff and soon after as a full-time deputy. Before that, he served six years in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1992.

Hudson holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Wayne State College and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.