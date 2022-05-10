Seeking change or doing civic duty, Nebraskans went to the polls in Tuesday's primary

The Nebraska governor's race drew voters to the polls Tuesday.

The contest involving front-runners Jim Pillen, Charles W. Herbster and Brett Lindstrom was the highest-profile item on the ballot.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said turnout appeared heavier in western parts of Omaha and Douglas County than in the east by late afternoon Tuesday. He said it looked like the county was going to top 30 percent voter turnout and set a new record for a gubernatorial primary, and may yet reach 35 percent.

It looked like about 10,000 early voting ballots would be returned via drop boxes Tuesday. Those won’t be counted until Friday morning, Kruse said, so that could be a factor if any Douglas County races end up being really close.

Ed Szczepaniak, a 69-year-old registered Republican, headed to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 32nd and K Streets in Omaha with the gubernatorial primary on his mind.

“The only reason I came out is because (former President Donald) Trump is pushing Herbster,” Szczepaniak said. “I trust (Trump’s) judgment.”

Patty Longcrier, who voted Tuesday afternoon at First Lutheran Church in Papillion, came out because "it's my civic duty."

“I always vote,” said Longcrier, a registered Republican who didn’t have a hard time deciding on a governor candidate but didn’t care to reveal her choice.

Midterms and primaries matter just as much, she said, as marquee general elections when people vote for president.

“One plays into the other,” Longcrier said. “It’s important to vote in both.”

Two voters at Mammel Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus said the governor's race was the top race on their ballots.

Both voters — one Republican, one Democrat — declined to give their names.

The 33-year-old registered Republican said he voted for Herbster because, he said, he is forward-thinking and "fiscally sound."

The man said he didn't appreciate all the attack ads against Herbster and usually votes third party, but for the last few elections he has voted as a Republican. He said his father is friends with one of the candidates Herbster is running against, which is why he declined to give his name.

An 87-year-old Democratic voter opted for women in the top races — Carol Blood for governor and Alisha Shelton for U.S. representative in the 2nd Congressional District.

He said he votes in every election but pointed out that "it's not worth it to vote" on the Democratic ticket in a red state.

"We'll have to wait until the general election," he said.

Joe and Rachel Barrientos, 82 and 80, respectively, voted at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Omaha.

“It’s very important today, with everything that’s going on in the world, that we get out and vote,” Rachel Barrientos said. “Don’t complain if you don’t vote.”

She’s a registered Democrat; he’s a registered Republican.

Both said they voted for City of Omaha bond issues, hoping in part that they finally will see improvements to streets they use that have long been in bad shape.

Tami Lancaster, a 56-year-old registered Republican, said she felt it was important to vote in the primary.

“Because these people are making decisions for us, so we need to put the right people in to make the right decisions for the people,” said Lancaster, who cast her ballot at the Millard Branch Library.

She had printed her sample ballot and filled it out so she could research at home. A believer in limited government, Lancaster voted for Breland Ridenour for governor, seeing him as the candidate who most fits her philosophy that government should do just what is needed but mostly stay out of the people’s way.

Madelyn Warren, who also voted at the Millard library, said she was motivated by local issues.

“It’s really important to vote for what’s going on in your hometown,” said Warren, 29.

Warren had just finished a night shift making veterinary pharmaceuticals before going to the polls. She’s a registered Democrat, but said: “I try not to think of myself as being on the team.”

Family tradition and civic duty brought Clifford Robbins to the polls Tuesday.

“I am one of five generations now of Robbins who have exercised our right to vote in Omaha,” said Robbins, a 70-year-old retiree.

A registered Democrat, Robbins was not surprised to see few voters at his polling place, the Urban League of Nebraska Family Resource Center at 30th and Lake Streets. He noted the race with all the money and advertising is the Republican gubernatorial primary. But there are local races important to Robbins, including for Douglas County sheriff and Omaha Public Schools board.

Gavin Forster, 18, voted for the first time Tuesday at Dundee Presbyterian Church. He just graduated from Elkhorn Mount Michael and will attend the University of Wyoming.

Forster, who registered as nonpartisan, researched the candidates with his father, Mark.

"We looked at different candidates for our voting district," he said. "We looked at their bios and looked at their policies."

Voting, he said, made him feel as if he's coming of age. He said he thought it would be more formal than it was: "I thought you'd have to show ID."

Riley Wilson, 33, who walked to the polls at Gifford Park Elementary School with his fiancée and their dog, said he always has made primaries a priority. This election cycle, Wilson, a Democrat, said he was motivated by school board races, abortion and immigration, among other issues.

Wilson said he was frustrated by a lack of Democrats on the ballot, especially at the state level. He saw Carol Blood as a shoo-in for Democratic candidate for governor. He said he would be happy with either Tony Vargas or Alisha Shelton as the nominee for Congress, but voted for Vargas because he knew him.

Kruse, the Douglas County election official, said his office had received a few calls — fewer than a half-dozen, he estimated — from people who went to the wrong polling place Tuesday. Quite a few people called to check where they were supposed to vote.

“For having 40 percent of voters going to a new polling places, it’s been pretty minimal,” Kruse said.

It didn’t appear many people had to file provisional ballots. Some poll workers didn’t show up Tuesday, and one polling place staff needed help finding their polling booths.

“It’s early, but so far it’s gone pretty smoothly,” Kruse said about 4:30 p.m.

In Sarpy County, Brian and Lindsey Putnam voted at the offices of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

“It’s our civic duty, and I’m thankful for the rights that we have,” said Lindsey Putnam, a 41-year-old registered Republican who said she is a values-based, conservative voter.

Republicans had a lot of choices for governor, she said, and she wanted to cast her vote for the candidate she felt best mirrored her views.

She and Brian Putnam, a 45-year-old registered nonpartisan, declined to say for whom they voted. Brian Putnam said he is “looking for change from the last four to eight years.”

World-Herald Staff Writers Alia Conley, Nancy Gaarder and Marjie Ducey contributed to this report.

