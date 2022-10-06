Sen. Ben Sasse is sole finalist to be the next president of the University of Florida

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to be the next president of the University of Florida.

The university's presidential search committee announced on Thursday it had unanimously recommended Sasse, 50, for the job.

“This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family,” said Rahul Patel, chair of the presidential search committee. “Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector.”

Prior to the university's announcement, media outlets started reporting on Thursday afternoon that Sasse would resign his seat to take a job in higher education.

The World-Herald has reached out to Sasse's office for more information.

Sasse handily won reelection to the United States Senate in 2020. He was initially elected to the Senate in 2014, dominating a field that included Omaha trial attorney Dave Domina, a Democrat, and independents Jim Jenkins, a Callaway rancher, and Todd Watson, a Lincoln businessman.

Sasse replaced Republican Sen. Mike Johanns who retired.

According to state law, Sasse's replacement would be selected by the Nebraska governor.

It's not the first time Sasse's name has come up as a possible university president.

In June of this year Sasse was rumored to be in the running for the president position at Florida International University. At the time, a spokesman for Sasse said that rumor was incorrect.

"Ben’s regularly pursued by search committees, and sometimes agrees to give voluntary strategic advice to university boards, but he is not a candidate for any job," the spokesman said in an email at the time. "He loves serving Nebraskans."

In 2019, Sasse's name was floated as a potential replacement for NU President Hank Bounds. The job ultimately went to Ted Carter, the current president.

Prior to his time in the Senate, Sasse was president of Midland University in Fremont and was credited with turning around the struggling university.

When Sasse arrived in 2009, then Midland Lutheran college was nearly bankrupt and enrollment had dropped to 716 students.

When he resigned to run for Senate in 2014, Gary Perkins, chairman of Midland's board of directors, said Sasse helped transform Midland by expanding extracurricular offerings and increasing academic expectations.

“Ben arrived in one of Midland’s darkest hours and shone new light on her potential,” said Perkins in 2014.

Sasse studied at Oxford, Harvard and Yale, where he earned a Ph.D. in American history.