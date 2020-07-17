Sen. Chambers protests Mayor Stothert's decision to remove city board member

State Sen. Ernie Chambers staged a one-man protest in downtown Omaha on Friday to object to Mayor Jean Stothert’s decision to remove a member of a city advisory board over comments he made about a man who killed five police officers in 2016.

Stothert said Friday that Marty Bilek, her chief of staff, told Ja Keen Fox on Thursday that he was no longer a member of the city's LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. Fox recently tweeted “Rest in Power Micah X Johnson,” who in 2016 killed five Dallas police officers.

In a interview Friday, Stothert said she would have made the same decision if someone on another city board, such as the Planning Board or Omaha Airport Authority, had made a similar comment.

She called Fox's statements "egregious," saying that if he felt that what happened in Dallas was acceptable, "I'm going to assume Ja Keen feels that it's OK to do the same in Omaha."

Fox on Thursday compared his statements on Johnson to the respect white Americans have for the Founding Fathers.

"If it's appropriate to pay tribute to a country that, during its formation, killed millions upon millions of Indigenous, Black and Brown peoples, then surely I can pay tribute to Micah X," he wrote in a statement.

Fox on Thursday said he would not resign from the board unless forced to do so.