Sen. Ernie Chambers may run for the Douglas County Board

Rodgers called the petition drive an effort by people from outside District 3 to overturn the will of the people as expressed by primary voters.

“We had an election in May and the people clearly spoke,” said Rodgers, 51, who was first elected in 2004. “I’m proud to have had their support for 16 years. These efforts by people from outside the district don’t make sense. We have bigger issues to deal with, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic and moving on with programming to support juvenile justice reform.”

Chambers, 83, said people had recruited him before the primary to run against Rodgers. He told them that he would not run as a Democrat or Republican in the partisan primary but agreed to be considered as a nonpartisan candidate. He would have to file for the general election by Sept. 1.

Chambers would not say who had recruited him but said he had given his consent to an Omaha attorney named Michael O’Hara to circulate petition forms. Records from the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office indicate that O’Hara checked out petition forms. He confirmed that he had done so to help the effort to place Chambers on the ballot.