Sen. Ernie Chambers may run for the Douglas County Board

Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers’ political career may not be over yet.
Chambers may become a candidate for the Douglas County Board in November. Political foes of County Board member Chris Rodgers are mounting a petition drive to place Chambers on the ballot. If the petition drive is successful, Chambers would challenge Rodgers to represent District 3, which includes North Omaha.
Chambers said in an interview that he would stand for election if the organizers collect the required 2,000 signatures from registered voters who live in District 3. He said he is not involved in circulating petitions and would not campaign.
“The only thing I’ve done is to say that if there are at least 2,000 people who are interested and they’re registered voters, and they put forth that effort, then I’ll put my name on the ballot,” said Chambers, the longest-serving member of the Nebraska Legislature.
Rodgers won the Democratic Party nomination in May with nearly 69% of the vote over challenger Asit Goswami. There is no Republican candidate. So Rodgers, a four-term County Board member, is currently unopposed. But Nebraska law allows for nonpartisan candidates to be placed on the ballot in certain races such as the Douglas County Board. Chambers does not belong to a political party; he is a registered nonpartisan.
Rodgers called the petition drive an effort by people from outside District 3 to overturn the will of the people as expressed by primary voters.
“We had an election in May and the people clearly spoke,” said Rodgers, 51, who was first elected in 2004. “I’m proud to have had their support for 16 years. These efforts by people from outside the district don’t make sense. We have bigger issues to deal with, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic and moving on with programming to support juvenile justice reform.”
Chambers, 83, said people had recruited him before the primary to run against Rodgers. He told them that he would not run as a Democrat or Republican in the partisan primary but agreed to be considered as a nonpartisan candidate. He would have to file for the general election by Sept. 1.
Chambers would not say who had recruited him but said he had given his consent to an Omaha attorney named Michael O’Hara to circulate petition forms. Records from the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office indicate that O’Hara checked out petition forms. He confirmed that he had done so to help the effort to place Chambers on the ballot.
O’Hara has been a registered lobbyist with the firm of Douglas County Board member Jim Cavanaugh, according to state records. O’Hara said his affiliation with Cavanaugh’s firm ended in April. O’Hara was involved in the opposition, led by Cavanaugh, to the county’s planned $120 million Douglas County Courthouse expansion and new, smaller juvenile detention center. Rodgers is a leading proponent of the project. Chambers opposes it.
O’Hara, a retired University of Nebraska at Omaha professor who lives in west Omaha, said his opposition to the project is part of his reason for supporting the petition drive. But he said he’s supporting the petition drive because of what Chambers has done in his long legislative career.
Chambers was first elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 1970. He served 38 years before he was forced to leave because of term limits. After sitting out for four years, he was elected to his old seat in 2012, but term limits will again require him to leave at the end of this year.
“What we’re hoping is that we will have an option on the ballot that the voters would find attractive,” O’Hara said. “I’ve always thought that he has been a thoughtful and very well-prepared officeholder and being able to bring that to the County Board would be a real plus.”
Asked who from within District 3 is involved in the petition drive, O’Hara cited Goswami and Terrell McKinney, who is competing with Fred Conley for the Nebraska Legislature’s District 11 seat that Chambers is leaving. McKinney said he is not circulating petitions or otherwise directly involved in the effort, but “if the people want him (Chambers) on the ballot, I will support it.”
A Facebook page, The People for Ernie Chambers on the Douglas County Board, is owned by Goswami, according to the site.
Chambers said he was particularly interested in such issues as public health and the criminal justice system. He said that if elected, he would take on the job seriously, “not as a lark.”
“If it becomes clear to me that this is something that the community wants ... and they do feel that I have something that I can still offer even though my term in the Legislature is over, go ahead and get the signatures,” Chambers said he told the people recruiting him. “And if you get the signatures, then I’ll run.”
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.