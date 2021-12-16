Sen. McKinney, labor leaders ask Omaha Housing Authority to undo layoffs

McKinney called the action "sad" and said it suggests a lack of caring for the community that the Housing Authority serves.

Chambers said he was stepping in to help a group of people he felt had been treated unjustly. He said the agency should acknowledge that the terminations were an error.

"An error, once being made, should not be pushed even harder, but a correction should be made," Chambers said.

Retired Omaha Federation of Labor President Terry Moore said the way the workers are being treated is "unbelievable."

"I'm pleading with you today on behalf of those brothers and sisters that now are looking at their livelihoods, their jobs, to be replaced," Moore said. "I want you to rethink that."

Ade Lytle, one of three fired workers to speak Thursday, said he has given 31 years of his life trying to make things better for Housing Authority residents.

"Come to work, do my job," Lytle said. "Never had an issue with not doing it. Never had any discipline for not doing what I was hired to do."