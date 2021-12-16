Sen. McKinney, labor leaders ask Omaha Housing Authority to undo layoffs

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha joined former State Sen. Ernie Chambers and local organized labor leaders Thursday in urging the Omaha Housing Authority to reverse its recent layoff of 18 employees.
The workers provided grounds keeping, snow removal and custodial services for the agency. The Housing Authority, saying it needs more scheduling flexibility for snow removal than the workers were willing to agree to in collective bargaining, announced last week that it had eliminated their positions. The agency plans to replace them with private contractors.
McKinney was among a dozen people who spoke against the firings during the public comment period of the Omaha Housing Authority board meeting Thursday, the first meeting since the workers were notified on Dec. 10 that they would no longer have their jobs. The board did not take or consider any action, nor did it discuss the issue, during Thursday's meeting. Housing Authority CEO Joanie Poore said after the meeting that the agency does not plan to rehire the workers.
"It's very problematic, especially considering the time of year, to be terminating anybody," McKinney told the board. "Also, we're in a global pandemic. And probably the majority of those individuals that were terminated look like me, which is another issue when this organization is tasked with representing, taking care of a community that is primarily African American or minority, but you fire 18 individuals a couple of weeks before Christmas."
McKinney called the action "sad" and said it suggests a lack of caring for the community that the Housing Authority serves.
Chambers said he was stepping in to help a group of people he felt had been treated unjustly. He said the agency should acknowledge that the terminations were an error.
"An error, once being made, should not be pushed even harder, but a correction should be made," Chambers said.
Retired Omaha Federation of Labor President Terry Moore said the way the workers are being treated is "unbelievable."
"I'm pleading with you today on behalf of those brothers and sisters that now are looking at their livelihoods, their jobs, to be replaced," Moore said. "I want you to rethink that."
Ade Lytle, one of three fired workers to speak Thursday, said he has given 31 years of his life trying to make things better for Housing Authority residents.
"Come to work, do my job," Lytle said. "Never had an issue with not doing it. Never had any discipline for not doing what I was hired to do."
A couple days after he was notified he was losing his job, Lytle received a plaque from the Housing Authority praising his hard work and dedication. He gave the plaque back Thursday, placing it on a table beside board Chairman David Levy.
Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley, who is treasurer of the Omaha Federation of Labor, said the workers deserve dignity and respect at the bargaining table "and to maintain their positions to support their families and our community."
Tony Burkhalter, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 251, accused the Housing Authority and its outside attorney negotiator of bad faith bargaining. He said the agency told union negotiators that seven jobs might be cut if they turned down the agency's offer, not that all the positions would be eliminated. He also said it appeared that the agency was trying to hire contractors to replace the workers while still negotiating.
Levy said those claims are without merit and not supported by the facts. Poore said the agency bargained "absolutely in good faith" and only added more contractors after the union rejected a collective bargaining agreement that union leaders had accepted.
She said the Housing Authority wanted to keep employees to provide services but needed the flexibility to schedule them to respond to unpredictable weather. With the Dec. 10 late afternoon snow, for example, the agency would have had to pay the workers overtime to shovel in the evening, rather than just working a later shift, Poore said.
"We tried to keep the jobs," she said. "We tried to negotiate."
She said the timing of the terminations was unfortunate but blamed it on the union not voting on the agreement until late November.
